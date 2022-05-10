LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2022 Updates: Lucknow Super Giants Lock Horns With Gujarat Titans in Battle of Supremacy

Lucknow are currently placed at the top of the points table as KL Rahul has led the team from the front with his impressive performances while the bowling unit has also lived up to the expectations in their debut season.

While on the other hand, Gujarat Titans started the season on a high with some dominating performances but they witnessed a dip in form in the last couple of matches. Hardik Pandya has been inspirational as captain for Gujarat as the team has found new heroes in almost every match. The batting department needs to be more consistent. The top-order batters have failed to take their innings deep.

Skipper Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia have also looked off-colour recently and need to get into the groove again in the business end of the tournament. Gujarat have a lethal bowling attack, studded with world-class bowlers like Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson and Rashid Khan.

When will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) start?

The 56th IPL 2022 match will be played at 07:30 pm IST on May 10, Tuesday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) be played?

The match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) begin?

The match will begin at 07:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Lucknow Super Giants Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans Probable XI: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

