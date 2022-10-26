New Zealand vs Afghanistan Live Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Rain Delays Toss in Melbourne

Edited By: Feroz Khan
Melbourne
NZ vs AFG Live Updates, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 1 Match 21: After starting their Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 campaign with a bang, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand face a relatively easier opponent in Afghanistan today. The Blackcaps rolled over hosts and defending champions Australia in a one-sided contest in Sydney to get the Super-12 stage underway last Saturday. Read More
Oh well, the rain got heavier and the contest between England and Ireland has ended prematurely. And it’s Ireland who have recorded an upset win over England - by five runs via DLS method. The Group 1 has is wide open now with New Zealand, Australia, England, Ireland and Sri Lanka having one a game each. Can Afghanistan pull off an upset win of their own? We will know but if rain gods permit.
Oh well, the rain in Melbourne is back. And the contest between Ireland and England has been halted. England are 105/5 in 14.3 overs, chasing 158 and as of now, are five runs short of DLS score.
Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (captain), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Daryl Mitchell, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Michael Bracewell
Well, since both the matches today are being played at the same venue - Melbourne Cricket Ground - and the fact that the England-Ireland contest was delayed by quite a while due to rain, the second contest between New Zealand and Afghanistan will also have a delayed start.
Well, New Zealand, thanks to their dominating win over Australia, are sitting at the top of Group 1 with two points and a superb net run-rate of 4.450. On the other hand, Afghanistan are fifth in the standings (currently before ENG-IRE match) and are yet to open their account.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 20222 wherein today last year’s runners-up square off with Afghanistan in the what will be the 21st match of the showpiece event.
When will the T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will take place on October 26, Wednesday.
Where will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan be played?
The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand vs Afghanistan will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.
What time will the T20 World Cup match New Zealand vs Afghanistan begin?
The T20 World Cup match between New Zealand and Afghanistan will begin at 1:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.
New Zealand vs Afghanistan Possible XIs
New Zealand Predicted Line-up: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Afghanistan Predicted Line-up: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
