Australia and Pakistan have locked horns against each other in 6 matches in ICC T20 World Cup tournaments. Out of these 6 games, Australia have won 3 and Pakistan have come out victorious on 3 occasions.
Pakistan vs Australia Live Score T20 World Cup Semifinal Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of 2021 T20 World Cup semifinal 2 between Pakistan and Australia live from Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan have played dominant cricket in the tournament so far as they were the only unbeaten side during the Super 12 stage. The Asian giants have put up collective performances in all of their matches and are front-runners to lift the trophy. On the other side, Australia, probably for the first time in the last three decades entered the tournament as underdogs. They have won four out of their five matches in the tournament and are raring to win their maiden T20 World Cup title.
Both Rizwan and Malik have been a crucial part of the Pakistan batting unit in the tournament so far. Especially attacking opener Rizwan is in the form of his life and has scored 214 runs in five games in the ongoing World Cup.
Malik, on the other hand, has shown his class at different stages during this tournament and made crucial runs in the middle-order. He smashed 50 off just 18 balls against Scotland, the joint-fastest in this World Cup with KL Rahul.
Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf
Australia Probable Playing XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
