PBKS vs RCB Live Score And Updates IPL 2022 Match 3: Faf du Plessis' Bangalore Look to Start Season on High vs Mayank Agarwal's Punjab

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Score And Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Match 3 from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. Both teams will look to start their campaign on high under the leadership of new captains. Mayank Agarwal will lead the Punjab Kings side, while RCB have appointed IPL veteran Faf du Plessis as their captain.

All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as he will play his first match for RCB without the captaincy responsibility after 9 years. Both teams have done some serious business in the IPL 2022 mega auction to re-enforce their teams. Punjab will be without Kagiso Rabada in their opening match, while RCB will miss the services of their star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and pacers Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff.

Maxwell is away for his marriage while Hazlewood is in Pakistan with the Test side and will miss three matches at least, so is pacer Behrendorff.

But RCB still have some good options in players like Sherfane Rutherford, Finn Allen etc. A lot of focus will be on Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga and Dinesh Karthik, representing the team for the second time.

On the other hand, the Kings will miss the services of Jonny Bairstow, who is in the West Indies with the England Test side in their first game, and also Kagiso Rabada as he has just finished his ODI engagement for South Africa against Bangladesh.

In the absence of Rabada their bowling attack looks quite thin and they would hope that back-up players deliver the goods against a strong RCB batting unit.

There will also be a lot of focus on the explosive Shahrukh Khan who was bought back in the auction for a whopping Rs 9 crore for his excellent season at the domestic cricket across formats.

Teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Josh Hazlewood, Shahbaz Ahmed, Anuj Rawat, Akash Deep, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudesai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, David Willey, Luvnith Sisodia, Siddharth Kaul.

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

