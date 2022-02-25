Ranji Trophy 2022, Live Cricket Score Round 2, Day 2: All Eyes on Centurions Karun Nair and Mandeep Singh

Live Score Ranji Trophy 2022 Round 2, Day 2 Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Ranji Trophy Round 2 matches live score and latest updates. Day 1 witnessed several cricketing flashes of brilliance including centuries from Karun Nair and Mandeep Singh, while scintillating bowling performance from Lakshay A Garg outclassed the Mumbai team.

Mandeep Singh remained unbeaten on a majestic 130, while wicketkeeper-batter Anmol Malhotra also slammed a century as Punjab recovered from a poor start to post 368 for 5 against Haryana on day one of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match here on Thursday.

Put in to bat, Punjab lost their opener Prabhsimran Singh for a golden duck, while skipper Abhishek Sharma (24) also failed to convert his start.

The 30-year-old Mandeep then took charge of the proceedings en route to his 14th first-class century.

The Punjab veteran shared two fifty-plus stands with Anmolpreet Singh and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (48) but wickets kept falling at the other end.

But No. 6 Malhotra (100 from 128 balls; 14×4, 2×6) gave Mandeep a fine support as the duo stitched together 163 runs to take them past the 300-run mark.

Malhotra got out in the final session after completing his century but Mandeep held firm.

Mandeep struck 13 fours and two sixes during his 222-ball stay.

India Test discard Karun Nair came up with a fighting unbeaten 152 as Karnataka scored 268 for 8 against Jammu & Kashmir on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Chennai on Thursday.

Opener Devdutt Padikkal (8) fell early to Mujtaba Yousuf (2 for 44) after Karnataka won the toss and elected to bat.

Nair (267 balls, 21 fours, 1 six) and the other opening batter Ravikumar Samarth (45, 5 fours) then added 98 runs for the second wicket to steady the innings.

K V Siddharth, who hit a century in the opening match against Railways, helped Nair add 56 runs for the third wicket.

Nair grew in confidence and was on the lookout for runs. However, the dismissal of Siddharth sparked a mini collapse as Karnataka slipped from 164 for 2 to 190 for 190 for 5 and then 209 for 7 after losing Shreyas Gopal (7) and K Gowtham (2) to the veteran spinner Parvez Rasool (2 for 51).

