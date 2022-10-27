South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh By 104 Runs

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik
South Africa displayed top-class bowling, especially the pace bowling from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada while Tabraiz Shamsi showed his magic yet again and claimed three wickets but it was Anrich Nortje’s first over that shifted the momentum. He ended with a four-wicket haul, his best T20I figures. A one-sided affair in the end.
However, earlier in the day, the Proteas had won the toss and decided to bat. Setting up the innings, it was top class performance by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock with the bat. The former scored a wonderful ton and helped his team get over 200 and it turned out to be more than enough.
Bangladesh had a good start as they smashes sixes in the first over itself but once Anrich Nortje was introduced, they lost both the openers in quick succession. Shakib Al Hasan got out to an LBW decision that could have been referred upstairs and could have survived.
However, he fell and after that, there wasn’t much from the other batters. Litton Das stayed for a long time but the chase was just too big for Bangladesh. A comprehensive win for the Proteas. They dominated in all three departments and with such a huge margin win, they boost their net rate rate. For now, they go on top of group 2.
It’s all over for Bangladesh as they fall out on 101 in 16.2 overs.
Anrich Nortje once again comes with a back of length delivery and once again, the ball shapes back into the left-hander and Taskin doesn’t have any clue about it as he slams but ball hits the stumps.
With that, disturbed bails,
South Africa clinch a massive victory by 104 runs.
Also, what an amazing spell from Nortje. Ends the day with four-wicket haul, giving away just 10 runs in 3.3 overs
Bangladesh fans feed on some entertainment from Mustafizur Rahman as he shows his capability with the bat. Floats on middle, slogs Shamsi’s delivery to high over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Well, this six also pushes Bangladesh score to 100 which seemed difficult after quick fall of wickets
Taskin gets a hard length ball on off, pushes to cover and look for a run but Kagiso Rabada is placed close in, and there’s a DIRECT HIT at the keeper’s end. Rabada now adds more to Bangladesh wounds as he sends back Hasan Mahmud on a duck after a good direct-hit. Mahmud is visibly short of the crease, almost with no hopes alive for reaching the crease in time.
Big question, folks- Will Bangladesh manage to even reach the 100 mark?
With fall of wickets on the other end, Litton Das is looking to at least lead Bangladesh to three-digit mark, but wait… it’s all over for Bangladesh. Das also walks back at 34. All hopes die out for Bangladesh.
But, what an effort from Tabraiz Shamsi. Two attempts at throwing himself across to his right by leaping, but after no success this time he gives a chance to Stubbs to catch. Litton goes for a slog sweep to full ball on middle and off but no timing as Tristan Stubbs catch it at deep square log.
It’s a collapse of Bangladesh innings as batters go back to pavilion in quick succession. This time Tabraiz Shamsi bowls full ball around off, Nurul Hasan looks to slog, an attempt to clear the shorter side but not much power in the shot as Anrich Nortje at deep square leg takes an easy one this time.
BAN 82-7 in 13
Keshav Maharaj slows it down this time, full and outside off. Mosaddek runs down the pitch, looks like going inside out over extra cover but misses the ball completely as the ball almost zips through and keeper de Kock does not mistake as he makes it quick to whip the bails off
Tabraiz Shamsi bowls full, slower and around leg. Hasan already makes a plan for a big shot as he comes down the track but mis-times it and gets only the height and not enough to cover the distance across the boundary line. It lands to deep mid-wicket and Aiden Markram takes it easy.
Half of Bangladesh team now rests in pavilion
BAN 66/5 in 10
Litton Das tries for a shot across the boundary on Short delivery by Kagiso Rabada, gets the top edge, ball moves to Tristan Stubbs at deep square leg, but, the sun! It’s a drop!
Now, there a is third player in the match - The Lions, The Proteas and the Weather. First rain and now sun, both are playing a huge role. If not sun, then Stubbs might have got his hand down the ball. But even now, it’s a long long way for Bangladesh.
Shakib Al Hasan is regretful for not taking a review for his wicket as it was pitching outside leg but here’s an add on to the disappointment. Kagiso Rabada uses pace, provide extra bounce and there Afif Hossain rushes to pull it but only manages a mishit to Wayne Parnell at mid-off.
Bangladesh are now in a very troublesome situation as they are desperate for a strong partnership but fall of wickets is just adding more to the pain.
It’s close! Umpire raises the finger and three for Nortje as he bowls a full on middle and Shakib looks to clip it onside, but it strikes the pads. Shakib discusses about reviewing it, but accepts the decision and goes back.
What a terrific spell from Nortje, the Proteas are definitely up with big smiles but frowning faces in the Bangladesh team. Chasing 205 and three quick wickets, will the Lions make it to the target?
Litton Das goes for a six and some respite to Bangladesh. Wayne Parnell bowls a short and Das holds it nicely, pulling it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.
Anrich Nortje is up with his ‘A’ game as he comes in with a 148kph length ball, arrowing in towards middle and Shanto looks clueless as it swipes across the line and he misses it completely.Nortje is up with a big smile on face as Bangladesh are now without both their openers who were looking quite confident at the beginning
Bangladesh are now in huge trouble.
South Africa brings in Andre Nortje and all for good reasons. Nortje comes in with full outside off delivery and Soumya Sarkar looks to swipe this across the line. But, all plans to fail as he only manages to get a gentle under edge through to the keeper and de Kock does no mistake. Takes it safe in gloves.
Big loss for Bangladesh
Najmul Hossain Shanto smashes a four over mid on on the very second delivery of the first over. And then Soumya Sarkar also punches in with two maximums in the last two deliveries. First one over deep square leg and the other one is just the carbon copy of the first. It’s 17 of the very first over.
Woah! What a start. Shanto and Sarkar definitely look for a fifth gear start as the ride is too long to reach 205.
It’s quite disappointing effort from Bangladesh in bowling department as they were poor with the ball and in the field, with a few dropped catches and mis-fields. Taskin, who was so good in the last game, was taken to the cleaners here. Except for the Fizz, most of the bowlers had economies on the higher side. They just did not make most of a wicket where the slower ones were holding and were bowling more into the slot and seam-up which were easy to hit. It is not what Shakib Al Hasan would have wanted after being asked to field.
But, the biggest catch here is, will they get a fine start? Will they be able to chase down the 205 in 20 overs. Well, only time will tell and for that stay tuned with us for all live updates.
South Africa register a big total of 205/5 in 20 overs for Bangladesh to chase. What an innings by Rilee Rossouw (109) and Quinton De Kock (63). The duo stitched an impressive partnership to ride South Africa across the 200 mark. The start was quite dicey with Bavuma’s wicket but then Rossouw’s power compensated all the damage.
Now, will Bangladesh manage to chase the target? Stay tuned with us.
Hasan Mahmud tries to mend the damages with some last touches with wickets but isn’t it too late?
Mahmud bowls a back-of-the-hand leg cutter, a full on off, Markram lofts it but only to the long-off. But, South Africa cross 200 mark with the help of terrific innings from Rossouw.
Shakib goes wide off, providing no room to and the good length ball teases Rossouw for a shot as he launches at that, but ends up over cover where Litton Das does no mistake and takes an impressive catch. Well, a wonderful innings by Rossouw comes to an end. Fabulous innings, he will be really proud of what he has done and the South African team is proud of him.
Rossouw is eyeing for a huge total against Bangladesh with some terrific shots at SCG. Well, Hasan Mahmud attempts to keep a hold over the batters with a pretty decent over, giving just 6 runs in the 18th over.
Rilee Rossouw goes big in the game. It’s 100 for him and now just celebrating it with big shots.
What an innings. First South African to score a century in T20 World Cup and it’s super special moment for him. He touches the mark by pushing it through covers for one but the triple digit mark is absolute stunner.
Shakib Al Hasan comes in, desperately looking for a wicket and there it goes. Stubbs looks in to cross the fence, backs away but there’s deep midwicket there. Litton Das does no mistake and finally Bangladesh find some space in the game again.
Afif Hossain gives Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough. De Kock looks to go down over long off but here it’s the longer part of the ground and QDK’s timing is not that right. He holes out to the fielder there but Soumya Sarkar makes no mistake and takes a good catch
Shakib goes back to his pacer -and it Taskin Ahmed. But SIX!!! QDK being merciless here - off cutter and de Kock heaves over deep -midwicket. No-ball follows and the freehit goes for a FOUR, wide of deep third-man. That’s 150-run partnership up for these two. Another SIX!! - this time over long-off and a FOUR follows. What an over this. off the fifth ball chance for Bangladesh to remove Rossouw, but Hasan was not quick enough at third man and Rossouw finishes the over with FOUR towards long-on. Rossouw moves to 95. 23 runs off it . SA 165/1 in 14
Hasan Mahmud back on and that does not change Bangladesh’s fortunes. Another double-digit over for Proteas. QDK brings up his 50 with a flat hit towards deep midwicket and Rossouw follows it with a four, muscling it past long-off. 13 runs off the over. SA 142/1 in 13
Rilee Rossouw showing why he is such a dangerous T20 player. Mustafizur Rahman, the most economical of the Bangladesh bowlers so far has been picked apart. His slower are easy fodder for the well-set QDK and Rossouw. A four and six in the over, 12 runs off the over. SA 129/1 in 12
Finally the Bangladesh skipper has to bring himself on despite the fact there are two left-handers in the middle and it is not a great decision. 21 runs off it as Rilee Rossouw tees off. Two sixes and a four and a no-ball. Things not looking good for the Lions. And on top of that there is some confusion and TELL YOU WHAT! 5 additional runs added to SA total. Rossouw moves for 67 off 34, QDK on 40 off 29
Rod Tucker has signalled five penalty runs!
Rilee Rossouw goes for a pull shot to a shorter one towards long on for one and touches 50-run mark. It’s an impressive half-century from him and an opportunity to turn it big for South Africa
It’s fours and sixes time for South Africa with good running between the wickets. First, de Kock goes for a reverse sweep behind point for a 4 and then Rossouw clears the man at long on for the maximum.
