South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh By 104 Runs

South Africa displayed top-class bowling, especially the pace bowling from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada while Tabraiz Shamsi showed his magic yet again and claimed three wickets but it was Anrich Nortje’s first over that shifted the momentum. He ended with a four-wicket haul, his best T20I figures. A one-sided affair in the end.

However, earlier in the day, the Proteas had won the toss and decided to bat. Setting up the innings, it was top class performance by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock with the bat. The former scored a wonderful ton and helped his team get over 200 and it turned out to be more than enough.

Bangladesh had a good start as they smashes sixes in the first over itself but once Anrich Nortje was introduced, they lost both the openers in quick succession. Shakib Al Hasan got out to an LBW decision that could have been referred upstairs and could have survived.

However, he fell and after that, there wasn’t much from the other batters. Litton Das stayed for a long time but the chase was just too big for Bangladesh. A comprehensive win for the Proteas. They dominated in all three departments and with such a huge margin win, they boost their net rate rate. For now, they go on top of group 2.