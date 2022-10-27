Home / News / Cricketnext / South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh By 104 Runs

South Africa vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights: South Africa Thrash Bangladesh By 104 Runs

South Africa won by 104 runs against Bangladesh as first Rilee Rossouw ton powered the Proteas to 200 above score and then South African bowlers especially Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi destroyed the Bangladesh batting line-up

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Suramya Kaushik

Last Updated: October 27, 2022, 12:27 IST

Sydney

Oct 27, 2022 12:27 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: South Africa Win by 104 Runs Against Bangladesh

South Africa displayed top-class bowling, especially the pace bowling from Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada while Tabraiz Shamsi showed his magic yet again and claimed three wickets but it was Anrich Nortje’s first over that shifted the momentum. He ended with a four-wicket haul, his best T20I figures. A one-sided affair in the end.

However, earlier in the day, the Proteas had won the toss and decided to bat. Setting up the innings, it was top class performance by Rilee Rossouw and Quinton de Kock with the bat. The former scored a wonderful ton and helped his team get over 200 and it turned out to be more than enough.

Bangladesh had a good start as they smashes sixes in the first over itself but once Anrich Nortje was introduced, they lost both the openers in quick succession. Shakib Al Hasan got out to an LBW decision that could have been referred upstairs and could have survived.

However, he fell and after that, there wasn’t much from the other batters. Litton Das stayed for a long time but the chase was just too big for Bangladesh. A comprehensive win for the Proteas. They dominated in all three departments and with such a huge margin win, they boost their net rate rate. For now, they go on top of group 2.

Oct 27, 2022 12:16 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: South Africa Win by 104 Runs

It’s all over for Bangladesh as they fall out on 101 in 16.2 overs.
Anrich Nortje once again comes with a back of length delivery and once again, the ball shapes back into the left-hander and Taskin doesn’t have any clue about it as he slams but ball hits the stumps.

With that, disturbed bails, 
South Africa clinch a massive victory by 104 runs.
Also, what an amazing spell from Nortje. Ends the day with four-wicket haul, giving away just 10 runs in 3.3 overs

Oct 27, 2022 12:08 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: 100 for Bangladesh

Bangladesh fans feed on some entertainment from Mustafizur Rahman as he  shows his capability with the bat. Floats on middle, slogs Shamsi’s delivery to high over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. Well, this six also pushes Bangladesh score to 100 which seemed difficult after quick fall of wickets

Oct 27, 2022 12:04 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Run Out! BAN 90-9

Taskin gets a hard length ball on off, pushes to cover and look for a run but Kagiso Rabada is placed close in, and there’s a DIRECT HIT at the keeper’s end. Rabada now adds more to Bangladesh wounds as he sends back Hasan Mahmud on a duck after a good direct-hit. Mahmud is visibly short of the crease, almost with no hopes alive for reaching the crease in time.

Big question, folks- Will Bangladesh manage to even reach the 100 mark?

Oct 27, 2022 11:59 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Litton Das Out!

With fall of wickets on the other end, Litton Das is looking to at least lead Bangladesh to three-digit mark, but wait… it’s all over for Bangladesh. Das also walks back at 34. All hopes die out for Bangladesh.
But, what an effort from Tabraiz Shamsi. Two attempts at throwing himself across to his right by leaping, but after no success this time he gives a chance to Stubbs to catch. Litton goes for a slog sweep to full ball on middle and off but no timing as Tristan Stubbs catch it at deep square log.

Oct 27, 2022 11:51 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Shamsi Gets His Second

It’s a collapse of Bangladesh innings as batters go back to pavilion in quick succession. This time Tabraiz Shamsi bowls full ball around off, Nurul Hasan looks to slog, an attempt to clear the shorter side but not much power in the shot as Anrich Nortje at deep square leg takes an easy one this time.

BAN 82-7 in 13

Oct 27, 2022 11:47 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Mosaddek Hossain stumped!

Keshav Maharaj slows it down this time, full and outside off. Mosaddek runs down the pitch, looks like going inside out over extra cover but misses the ball completely as the ball almost zips through and keeper de Kock does not mistake as he makes it quick to whip the bails off

Oct 27, 2022 11:38 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Mehidy Hasan Out

Tabraiz Shamsi bowls full, slower and around leg. Hasan already makes a plan for a big shot as he comes down the track but mis-times it and gets only the height and not enough to cover the distance across the boundary line. It lands to deep mid-wicket and Aiden Markram takes it easy.

Half of Bangladesh team now rests in pavilion
BAN 66/5 in 10

Oct 27, 2022 11:27 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: It's a Drop! BAN 58/4

Litton Das tries for a shot across the boundary on Short delivery by Kagiso Rabada, gets the top edge, ball moves to Tristan Stubbs at deep square leg, but, the sun! It’s a drop!

Now, there a is third player in the match - The Lions, The Proteas and the Weather. First rain and now sun, both are playing a huge role. If not sun, then Stubbs might have got his hand down the ball. But even now, it’s a long long way for Bangladesh.

Oct 27, 2022 11:22 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Afif Hossain Out, BAN 52/4

Shakib Al Hasan is regretful for not taking a review for his wicket as it was pitching outside leg but here’s an add on to the disappointment. Kagiso Rabada uses pace, provide extra bounce and there Afif Hossain rushes to pull it but only manages a mishit to Wayne Parnell at mid-off.

Bangladesh are now in a very troublesome situation as they are desperate for a strong partnership but fall of wickets is just adding more to the pain.

Oct 27, 2022 11:15 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Shakib Al Hasan Out

It’s close! Umpire raises the finger and three for Nortje as he bowls a full on middle and Shakib looks to clip it onside, but it strikes the pads. Shakib discusses about reviewing it, but accepts the decision and goes back.

What a terrific spell from Nortje, the Proteas are definitely up with big smiles but frowning faces in the Bangladesh team. Chasing 205 and three quick wickets, will the Lions make it to the target?

Oct 27, 2022 11:08 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: A SIX!

Litton Das goes for a six and some respite to Bangladesh. Wayne Parnell bowls a short and Das holds it nicely, pulling it over deep backward square leg for a maximum.

Oct 27, 2022 11:05 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Najmul Shanto Walks Back

Anrich Nortje is up with his ‘A’ game as he comes in with a 148kph length ball, arrowing in towards middle and Shanto looks clueless as it swipes across the line and he misses it completely.Nortje is up with a big smile on face as Bangladesh are now without both their openers who were looking quite confident at the beginning

Bangladesh are now in huge trouble.

Oct 27, 2022 11:01 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Soumya Sarkar Departs

South Africa brings in Andre Nortje and all for good reasons. Nortje comes in with full outside off delivery and Soumya Sarkar looks to swipe this across the line. But, all plans to fail as he only manages to get a gentle under edge through to the keeper and de Kock does no mistake. Takes it safe in gloves.

Big loss for Bangladesh

Oct 27, 2022 10:53 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: BAN 17/0 in 1

Najmul Hossain Shanto smashes a four over mid on on the very second delivery of the first over. And then Soumya Sarkar also punches in with two maximums in the last two deliveries. First one over deep square leg and the other one is just the carbon copy of the first. It’s 17 of the very first over.

Woah! What a start. Shanto and Sarkar definitely look for a fifth gear start as the ride is too long to reach 205.

Oct 27, 2022 10:47 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Bangladesh All Set for The Chase

It’s quite disappointing effort from Bangladesh in bowling department as they were poor with the ball and in the field, with a few dropped catches and mis-fields. Taskin, who was so good in the last game, was taken to the cleaners here. Except for the Fizz, most of the bowlers had economies on the higher side. They just did not make most of a wicket where the slower ones were holding and were bowling more into the slot and seam-up which were easy to hit. It is not what Shakib Al Hasan would have wanted after being asked to field.

But, the biggest catch here is, will they get a fine start? Will they be able to chase down the 205 in 20 overs. Well, only time will tell and for that stay tuned with us for all live updates.

Oct 27, 2022 10:39 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: SA 205/5 in 20 overs

South Africa register a big total of 205/5 in 20 overs for Bangladesh to chase. What an innings by Rilee Rossouw (109) and Quinton De Kock (63). The duo stitched an impressive partnership to ride South Africa across the 200 mark. The start was quite dicey with Bavuma’s wicket but then Rossouw’s power compensated all the damage.

Now, will Bangladesh manage to chase the target? Stay tuned with us.

Oct 27, 2022 10:35 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: SA crosses 200

Hasan Mahmud tries to mend the damages with some last touches with wickets but isn’t it too late?
Mahmud bowls a back-of-the-hand leg cutter, a full on off, Markram lofts it but only to the long-off. But, South Africa cross 200 mark with the help of terrific innings from Rossouw.

Oct 27, 2022 10:31 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Rossouw Departs for 109

Shakib goes wide off, providing no room to and the good length ball teases Rossouw for a shot as he launches at that, but ends up over cover where Litton Das does no mistake and takes an impressive catch. Well, a wonderful innings by Rossouw comes to an end. Fabulous innings, he will be really proud of what he has done and the South African team is proud of him.

Oct 27, 2022 10:26 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: SA 194/8 in 18

Rossouw is eyeing for a huge total against Bangladesh with some terrific shots at SCG. Well, Hasan Mahmud attempts to keep a hold over the batters with a pretty decent over, giving just 6 runs in the 18th over.

Oct 27, 2022 10:23 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Century for Rilee Rossouw

Rilee Rossouw goes big in the game. It’s 100 for him and now just celebrating it with big shots.
What an innings. First South African to score a century in T20 World Cup and it’s super special moment for him. He touches the mark by pushing it through covers for one but the triple digit mark is absolute stunner.

Oct 27, 2022 10:20 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Tristan Stubbs Goes Back

Shakib Al Hasan comes in, desperately looking for a wicket and there it goes. Stubbs looks in to cross the fence, backs away but there’s deep midwicket there. Litton Das does no mistake and finally Bangladesh find some space in the game again.

Oct 27, 2022 10:13 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: Quinton de Kock Out!

Afif Hossain gives Bangladesh a much-needed breakthrough. De Kock looks to go down over long off but here it’s the longer part of the ground and QDK’s timing is not that right. He holes out to the fielder there but Soumya Sarkar makes no mistake and takes a good catch

Oct 27, 2022 10:07 IST

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: SA 165/1 in 14

Shakib goes back to his pacer -and it Taskin Ahmed. But SIX!!! QDK being merciless here - off cutter and de Kock heaves over deep -midwicket. No-ball follows and the freehit goes for a FOUR, wide of deep third-man. That’s 150-run partnership up for these two. Another SIX!! - this time over long-off and a FOUR follows. What an over this. off the fifth ball chance for Bangladesh to remove Rossouw, but Hasan was not quick enough at third man and Rossouw finishes the over with FOUR towards long-on. Rossouw moves to 95. 23 runs off it . SA 165/1 in 14 

Oct 27, 2022 10:02 IST

T20 World Cup 2022, SA vs BAN Live: 50 for QDK

Hasan Mahmud back on and that does not change Bangladesh’s fortunes. Another double-digit over for Proteas. QDK brings up his 50 with a flat hit towards deep midwicket and Rossouw follows it with a four, muscling it past long-off. 13 runs off the over. SA 142/1 in 13

Oct 27, 2022 09:58 IST

South Africa vs Bangladesh Live Score T20 World Cup 2022 Updates: Mustafizur Taken to the Cleaners - SA 129/1

Rilee Rossouw showing why he is such a dangerous T20 player. Mustafizur Rahman, the most economical of the Bangladesh bowlers so far has been picked apart. His slower are easy fodder for the well-set QDK and Rossouw. A four and six in the over, 12 runs off the over. SA 129/1 in 12 

Oct 27, 2022 09:54 IST

SA vs BAN Live Score: Rilee Rossouw Tees off SA 117/1 in 11

Finally the Bangladesh skipper has to bring himself on despite the fact there are two left-handers in the middle and it is not a great decision. 21 runs off it as Rilee Rossouw tees off. Two sixes and a four and a no-ball. Things not looking good for the Lions. And on top of that there is some confusion and TELL YOU WHAT! 5 additional runs added to SA total. Rossouw moves for 67 off 34, QDK on 40 off 29 
Rod Tucker has signalled five penalty runs!

Oct 27, 2022 09:46 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: 50 for Rilee Rossouw, SA- 91/1

Rilee Rossouw goes for a pull shot to a shorter one towards long on for one and touches 50-run mark. It’s an impressive half-century from him and an opportunity to turn it big for South Africa

Oct 27, 2022 09:40 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: SA 87/1 in 9

It’s fours and sixes time for South Africa with good running between the wickets. First, de Kock goes for a reverse sweep behind point for a 4 and then Rossouw clears the man at long on for the maximum.

Oct 27, 2022 09:33 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Lose Another Review

Rilee Rossouw attempts another reverse but there's some noise here through to the keeper and Nurul Hasan signals skipper to take a review. Bangladesh take the 
review
 for caught behind but to no use. It's 'Not Out'!
Oct 27, 2022 09:26 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: SA 63/1 in 6

After a brief halt in the game due to rain, the action begins again. Quinton de Kock (23*) and Rilee Rossouw (36*) drive South Africa innings with a good partnership.
Oct 27, 2022 09:20 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Covers are off!

Good news, folks! Covers are off and the umpires are inspecting the pitch. Perhaps, we will see the live action soon.
Oct 27, 2022 09:09 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Covers are on, SA 60-1

Rain is back at SCG! Covers are coming, players are rushing back but there's a good news here. It's drizzling and not raining heavily. Also, there are bright, blue skies, so let us hope this rain too passes away quickly.
Oct 27, 2022 09:01 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: SA 58/1 in 5

Rilee Rossouw takes charge of the South Africa innings. It's two sixes against Mehidy Hasan and looks eager to register good score in powerplay
Oct 27, 2022 08:53 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Back to Back No balls

Taskin Ahmed bowls a no ball and it goes for a four. De Kock fails to capitalise the free hit but, wait, what? It's another no ball. Taskin has overstepped again! Another 
Free hit!
This time no mistake, de Kock sends it off the fence.
Oct 27, 2022 08:42 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma Walks Back

It's an ideal start for Bangladesh as Taskin Ahmed gives quick and big breakthrough to Bangladesh at the end of his over. An effort ball from Ahmed, it's on length and around off. It lands, moves away, Bavuma takes a poke at it, but it goes off the outside edge and it is taken by the keeper Nurul Hasan
Oct 27, 2022 08:34 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Action Begins!

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock take to the field as Bangladesh’s fast bowler Taskin Ahmed is all set to bowl the first over of the match
Oct 27, 2022 08:26 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Covers are off!

It's a switch on and off mode for covers as rain Gods are playing with the showers at SCG. Meanwhile, there'll be no delay to the start of the game as the players get ready for their national anthems.
Oct 27, 2022 08:20 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Rain Comes Again!

Oh no! Rain comes back again and the Proteas' tensions rise as well. Covers are on but doesn't seem it's raining heavily as we can expect match to be started at its usual time. However, South Africa must be praying for a full match as they were left disappointed by rain in their last match against Zimbabwe.
Oct 27, 2022 08:16 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: South Africa Up for A Must Win!

South African skipper Temba Bavuma says the wicket might get drier and they have an extra spinner and hence, they want to bat first. In-form Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for Lungi Ngidi. He further adds that they can't control the weather and they just need to play well and looks forward to build from the last game where they felt they played really well. Further, ends by saying he likes the weather here, Hobart was very cold. While, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan says they would have batted first too but with the rain around, they won't mind chasing. Informs they are playing an extra spinner as the wicket might assist them. Adds it is about expressing themselves and want to show fight till the end.
Oct 27, 2022 08:11 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: Playing XI

South Africa Playing XI: Temba Bavuma (capt), 2 Quinton de Kock (wk), 3 Rilee Rossouw, 4 Aiden Markram, 5 David Miller, 6 Tristan Stubbs, 7 Wayne Parnell, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Tabraiz Shamsi Bangladesh Playing XI: 1 Soumya Sarkar, 2 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 3 Litton Das, 4 Shakib Al Hasan, 5 Afif Hossain, 6 Nurul Hasan (wk), 7 Mosaddek Hossain, 8 Mehidy Hasan, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Mustafizur Rahman
Oct 27, 2022 08:07 IST

SA vs BAN Live Updates, T20 World Cup: South Africa Opt To Bat First!

South African skipper Temba Bavuma wins the toss and elects to bat first against Bangladesh at Sydney Cricket Ground
Oct 27, 2022 07:56 IST

T20 World Cup Latest Updates: Who Stands Where?

Both South Africa and Bangladesh have played one match each. Bangladesh are currently at the top of the Super 12s Group B standings with two points as they defeated Netherlands by 9 runs in their first match. On the other hand, South Africa are placed at no. 3 with one point as their first match against Zimbabwe was called off due to rain. Thus, the Proteas will be looking ahead to have a full match and register a win.
Oct 27, 2022 07:45 IST

SA vs BAN Live!

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 20222 wherein today South Africa will square off with Bangladesh in the 22nd match of the showpiece event.

