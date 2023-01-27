Live Score: South Africa vs England, 1st ODI at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein Live Updates and Scorecard

South Africa vs England, 1st ODI Live Updates: South Africa won the toss and decided to bat in the first one-day international against England at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on Friday.

Batsman Harry Brook was named in the England team, adding a first ODI cap to those he has already earned in Tests and Twenty20 internationals.

ALSO READ| U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Shafali Verma’s Team India into the Final After Defeating New Zealand

Fast bowler Jofra Archer returned from a long injury-enforced absence for his first one-day international since September 2020.

Advertisement

The three-match series is part of the International Cricket Council’s World Cup Super League, from which the top eight teams will qualify for the World Cup in India in October and November.

With South Africa still not assured of qualification, captain Temba Bavuma said: “It’s a big World Cup year and we want to collect as many points as we can."

England captain Jos Buttler said he probably would have chosen to bowl if he had won the toss. “We fancy a chase," he said.

Although defending champions England are guaranteed a place in the World Cup in India in October and November, Buttler said the series was important. “We don’t have many games before the World Cup so these are crucial games for us."

ALSO READ | 3 Indians Included in ICC’s All-Female Panel to Take Charge at Women’s T20 World Cup 2023

Teams:

Advertisement

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wkt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.

England: Jos Buttler (capt, wkt), Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Olly Stone.

(AFP Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here