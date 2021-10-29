Live Score West Indies vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Opt to Bowl; Gayle Set to Open

Live Score West Indies vs Bangladesh live cricket streaming ICC mens T20 world cup WI vs BAN: Defending champions West Indies will take on Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2021 on October 29, Friday. It will be an interesting contest as both sides have not been able to get off till now. Read More
On the other hand, Bangladesh are familiar with the sluggish sub-continent tracks and yet they have failed to exploit it. A lot was expected from Bangladesh, having come into the tournament as the sixth-ranked team which had beaten the likes of New Zealand and Australia. But the Mahmudullah-led side has been inconsistent throughout the tournament. They have won only two of their five matches so far. In Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, Bangladesh have some talented batters but they have failed to fire in unison. Their bowlers have also lacked discipline and will have to put up a much-improved show, as West Indies, although struggling at the moment, have a formidable batting line-up studded with match winners. Despite the many issues plaguing the side, Bangladesh might have a slight edge going into the game, having already played a day match on Sunday.
The West Indies desperately need to sort out their batting woes. In their campaign opener against England, they were bowled out for 55 and all their batters were guilty of throwing away their wickets going for big shots instead of rotating the strike and building the innings. In the second game, the two-time champions slightly tweaked their no-holds barred approach, sending Lendl Simons to anchor the innings. But the opener was painfully slow, managing 16 off 35 balls.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of West Indies vs Bangladesh Super 12 match set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. Their campaigns thrown haywire by back-to-back losses, defending champions WI and Bangladesh would be locked in a do-or-die battle. While the West Indies lost to England and South Africa, Bangladesh were defeated by Eoin Morgan and Co. after going down to Sri Lanka.
As things stand right now, West Indies batting has not been able to adapt and adjust to the UAE conditions and their big-hitters have found the sluggish conditions tricky.
When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) start?
The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played on Friday, October 29.
Where will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) be played?
The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah.
What time will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) begin?
The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)) will begin at 03:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast the match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN)?
The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match.
How do I watch the live streaming of West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) match?
The match between West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) can be live-streamed on Disney+Hotstar.
West Indies (WI) vs Bangladesh (BAN) probable playing XIs:
West Indies Probable Playing XI: Lendl Simmons/ Roston Chase, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk)/ Andre Fletcher, Kieron Pollard (c), Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Ravi Rampaul
Bangladesh Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das/ Saumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain/ Shamim Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nasum Ahmed
