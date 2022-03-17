Live Streaming Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Online And on TV

Bangladesh Women will lock horns with West Indies Women on Friday in the 17th match of the 2022 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. A buoyed Bangladesh unit will come into this fixture after recording their first-ever victory in the women’s fifty overs World Cup on Monday and will look to carry that momentum forward. Fahima Khatun was the standout performer for Bangladesh as they defeated Pakistan by nine runs. Khatun picked three wickets while giving away 38 runs to become player of the match.

Meanwhile, West Indies suffered their second defeat of the tournament at the hands of six-time champions Australia on Tuesday in Wellington. They are presently sitting at the fifth spot on the WWC table with four points from as many games. The West Indians have won two and lost two games so far in the prestigious event.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women start?

The match between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women will be played on Friday, March 18, and it will start at 3:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Bangladesh Women and West Indies Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women match.

Where can I live stream Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women match?

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Bangladesh Women vs West Indies Women possible XIs

Bangladesh Women Probable XI: Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter, Fargana Hoque, Nigar Sultana (c), Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Salma Khatun, Fahima Khatun, Nahida Akter, Jahanara Alam, Fariha Trisna

West Indies Women Probable XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Aaliyah Alleyne, Chinelle Henry, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

