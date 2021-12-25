Live Streaming Cricket Ashes 2021/22, Australia vs England: When and Where to Watch Boxing Day Test Live Online and on TV

Australia and England are set to clash against each other in the traditional Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. England are currently trailing the series 0-2 after defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide. Joe Root and Co. have not lived up to the expectations in the series as Australia have stamped their authority so far. Both teams have already announced their playing XIs for the mega clash and Australia are once again looking more settled with the return of Pat Cummins who will lead the team once again. Cummins was ruled out in Adelaide after the Covid-enforced quarantine break, England will once again be at the mercy of a potent bowling attack that will have the likes of the captain himself, Mitchell Starc, Test debutant Scott Boland, Cameron Green and spinner Nathan Lyon.

The batting department is the weakest link for Australia so far in the tournament as openers failed to give a solid start on all four occasions. Flamboyant all-rounder Ben Stokes also looked miserable with the bat on his return to international cricket. With England brining in Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow to solidify their batting, the tourists’ focus is completely on the likely batting-friendly wicket to try and gather some runs and make a push for victory, and then go all out in the remaining two Tests — at the SCG and Hobart.

>When will the 3rd Ashes Test match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) start?

>Where will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test be played?

The 3rd Test match will be played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne.

>What time will the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test be played?

The match will commence from 05:00 AM IST.

>What TV channel in India will broadcast the Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England 3rd Test?

The Australia vs England Test series will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

>How can I stream Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test?

The Australia vs England 3rd Ashes Test match is available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

>Australia vs England 3rd Test Probable XIs

Australia XI: David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Scott Boland.

England XI: Haseeb Hameed, Zak Crawley, Dawid Malan, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Mark Wood, Ollie Robinson, Jack Leach and James Anderson.`

