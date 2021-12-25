Live Streaming Cricket Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu: When and Where to Watch Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final Live Online on TV

Himachal Pradesh are eyeing their first-ever Vijay Hazare Trophy title against formidable Tamil Nadu in the summit clash of the 50-over tournament on Sunday. Tamil Nadu, who won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this year, will start as favourites at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

While former India player Rishi Dhawan-led Himachal stormed into the final crushing Services by 77 runs, Tamil Nadu won a last-ball thriller to knock out Saurashtra by two wickets. Having won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy earlier this season, Tamil Nadu would be eyeing a double by annexing the Vijay Hazare Trophy too.

>When will the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final play?

The match will be played on Sunday, December 26.

>Where will the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final match be played?

The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

>What time will the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final match begin?

The match will begin at 09:00 AM IST.

>Which TV channels will broadcast the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final match?

Star Sports Network holds the rights for broadcasting Vijay Hazare Trophy.

>How do I watch the live streaming of the Himachal Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021 Final match?

All the matches of the Vijay Hazare Trophy will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

>HIM vs TN Probable XIs

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing XI: Shubham Arora (wk), Prashant Chopra, Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vasisht, Pankaj Jaswal, Mayank Dagar, Vinay Galetiya, Sidharth Sharma

Tamil Nadu Probable Playing XI: Baba Aparajith, Narayan Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar (c), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, Sandeep Warrier

