Third-placed Rajasthan Royals will take on Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2022 match on Friday evening. In their last outing, Rajasthan won nail-biting contest against Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Skipper Sanju Samson might feel satisfied with the way the batters performed against Kolkata but at the same time his side’s bowling unit will indeed worry him. While defending a huge total of 217, Rajasthan conceded 210 runs and needed 19.4 overs to bundle out the Kolkata team. For Rajasthan, Yuzvendra Chahal picked up five wickets.

Delhi Capitals did quite well too in their last IPL match. The team secured a convincing nine-wicket triumph against Punjab Kings. Batting first, Punjab could only manage to register a paltry total of 115 in 20 overs. In reply, Delhi reached the target with 57 balls remaining.

Advertisement

Ahead of today’s IPL match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals; here is all you need to know:

What date IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?

The 34th IPL 2022 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will take place on April 22, Friday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?

The match between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?

The match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Possible XIs

Delhi Capitals Predicted Line-up: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mushtafizur Rahman

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals Predicted Line-up: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here