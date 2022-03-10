Live Streaming Details Pakistan vs South Africa: When And Where to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match Live on TV And Online

In the ninth match of the 2022 ICC Women’s World Cup, Pakistan will square off against South Africa on Friday, March 11, at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Pakistan’s campaign is off to a bad start in the world cup, having lost their first two games, and need to up their game if they wish to qualify for the next round of the competition. Pakistan were humiliated by 107 runs at the hands of arch-rival India in their tournament opener on Sunday. In their second game, they suffered a seven-wicket loss to six-time champions Australia.

South Africa Women, meanwhile, hammered Bangladesh Women by 32 runs on Saturday in their opening match. They will come into this fixture with the hope to secure consecutive points in the prestigious event by winning this game.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women, here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women start?

The match between Pakistan Women and South Africa Women will be played on Friday, March 11, and it will kick off at 06:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women will be played at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women match.

Where can I live stream the Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women match?

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Pakistan Women vs South Africa Women possible starting XIs

Pakistan Women Possible Starting Line-up: Sidra Ameen, Nahida Khan, Bismah Maroof (c), Omaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Anam Amin

South Africa Possible Starting Line-up: Tazmin Brits, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus (c), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas

