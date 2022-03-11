Live Streaming India vs West Indies: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Match on TV And Online

India women team will square off against West Indies on Saturday, March 12, in the 10th match of the 2022 ICC World Cup at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Stafanie Taylor-led outfit has kick-started their WWC campaign on a terrific note by winning their first two games and will come into this fixture to record their third consecutive victory.

The West Indians downed hosts New Zealand in their first game by three runs before recording an upset against defending champions England by seven runs. With four points from two games, they are currently sitting at the third spot on the table, behind six-time champion Australia and New Zealand.

The Women in Blue are enduring a mixed campaign having registered one win and one loss in the competition so far.

Advertisement

They started their campaign with a 107 runs win over Pakistan. However, in their next match, they were beaten by 63 runs at the hands of New Zealand.

Ahead of the WWC 2022 match between West Indies Women and India Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs India Women start?

The match between West Indies Women and India Women will be played on Saturday, March 12, and it will get underway from 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match West Indies Women vs India Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between West Indies Women vs India Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast West Indies Women vs India Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for West Indies Women vs India Women match.

Advertisement

Where can I live stream West Indies Women vs India Women match?

West Indies Women vs India Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

West Indies Women vs India Women possible starting XIs

West Indies Possible XI: Deandra Dottin, Hayley Matthews, Kycia Knight, Stafanie Taylor (c), Shemaine Campbelle (wk), Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Anisa Mohammed, Shakera Selman

India Women Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here