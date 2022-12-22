Live Streaming IPL 2023 Auction: When and Where to Watch Indian Premier League Mini Auction Live TV and Online

Live Stream IPL 2023 Auction: The mini Indian Premier League is all set to take centerstage on December 23 in Kochi. Players across the globe want to play in IPL which is widely regarded as the biggest franchise cricket league in the world. The cash-rich tournament has nurtured several young players which are now giants in world cricket.

A total of 405 cricketers are set to go under the hammer in Kochi. Initially, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players. 36 additional players were requested by teams, which are added into the final list which makes a total of 405 players which will be presented at the IPL 2023 Auction.

Interestingly, each franchise is subject to a total salary cap of Rs 95 crores, 5 crores more than the previous auction. However, all ten teams have used a substantial portion of their salary cap on retentions. Teams revealed the list of retained players for the next season of IPL on November 15.

England Test captain Ben Stokes, all-rounder Sam Curran, Australian all-rounder Cameron Green, and New Zealand captain Kane Williamson are among the players with a maximum reserve price of Rs 2 crore.

Meanwhile, a total of 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will enter in the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 42.25 crore, while two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders have the smallest purse of Rs 7.05 crore.

Ahead of the blockbuster IPL 2023 Auction, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the IPL 2023 Auction be held?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held on December 23.

What is the venue of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be held in Kochi.

What time does the IPL 2023 Auction start?

The IPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 pm IST on December 23.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the IPL 2023 Auction?

The IPL 2023 Auction will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

