Live Streaming, New Zealand vs South Africa: How to Watch ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 TV And Online

In the 16th match of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, New Zealand will lock horns with South Africa on Thursday at the Seddon Park, Hamilton. The Sune Luus-led outfit is enjoying a terrific campaign in the ongoing WWC, having won their first three games to consolidate their spot in the top four. In their most recent fixture, they defeated the defending champions England by three wickets and will look to continue their winning juggernaut here.

South Africa have also won their last three ODI games versus New Zealand with their most recent victory coming in January 2020.

The White Ferns, meanwhile, have played four games, winning two and losing two. The New Zealand team was humiliated by 141 runs by neighbouring rivals Australia last time out and will look to go back to winning ways with this fixture.

Ahead of today’s WWC 2022 match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women; here is all you need to know:

When will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women start?

The match between New Zealand Women and South Africa Women will be played on Thursday, March 17, and it will kick off at 6:30 am IST.

Where will the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 match New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women be played?

The Women’s World Cup match between New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women will be played at the Seddon Park, Hamilton.

Which TV channels will broadcast New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match?

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match.

Where can I live stream New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match?

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women possible XIs

New Zealand Line-up: Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Amelia Kerr, Amy Satterthwaite, Maddy Green, Katey Martin (wk), Hayley Jensen, Lea Tahuhu, Jess Kerr, Frances Mackay, Hannah Rowe

South Africa Line-up: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus (c), Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Trisha Chetty (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka

