Live Streaming PAK vs AUS 2022, Only T20I: When And Where to Watch Pakistan vs Australia Match on TV And Online

Pakistan and Australia gear up for the final game of the tour - the lone T20I at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday, April 5. This will be the final leg of the historic bilateral series and both sides are hoping to sign off on a high. The Aussies had the better of Pakistan by winning the Test series 1-0. After the Test series debacle, Babar Azam and Co lost the plot during a stiff run-chase in the first ODI. But they staged a resounding fightback to comprehensively win the next two games and seal the ODI series 2-1.

Coming to this match, an injury-hit Australia will be able to field just three players from the side that beat Pakistan in the semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Dubai last year. While a few players were rested, injuries and health concerns of few other players has also put the Aaron-Finch led side in a tight spot.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been in red-hot T20I form of late, having swept aside Bangladesh and West Indies 3-0 each post the T20 World Cup. Captain Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan continue to form the backbone of the line-up that also features seasoned power-hitters like Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali and Khushdil Shah among others. Shaheen Shah Afridi leads the pace attack with Haris Rauf in tow. Spin ace Shadab Khan could return after injury kept him out of the ODI leg.

When will the One-off T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) start?

The only T20I between the two sides will be played on Tuesday, April 5.

Where will the One-off T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) be played?

The match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the One-off T20I match Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) begin?

The game will commence at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

Advertisement

How do I watch the live streaming of Pakistan (PAK) vs Australia (AUS) match?

Pakistan vs Australia match is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

PAK vs AUS One-off T20I: Predicted XIs

Pakistan probable playing XI: Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir or Shadab Khan

Australia probable playing XI: Travis Head, Aaron Finch (C), Ben McDermott, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (WK), Sean Abbott or Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Swepson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here