Live Streaming Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans: How to Watch IPL 2022, SRH vs GT Online And on TV in India

Sunrisers Hyderabad will hope to continue the momentum from their previous match as they will take on Gujarat Titans at the DY Patil Stadium in an IPL 2022 match on Monday night. After losing the first two games against Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, SRH finally managed to get off the mark in their last game when they defeated defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

The team got the better of defending champions Chennai Super Kings by chasing 155 runs. Washington Sundar and T Natarajan played a key role with the ball by taking two wickets each. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma impressed the most by playing a sublime knock of 75 runs.

Speaking of Gujarat Titans, they have emerged as the best team of IPL 2022 so far. Under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, the franchise is enjoying a dream run in its debut season. They have not lost any of their three matches. In their last game, Shubman Gill played the lead role as he slammed 96 runs to help the side chase 190 runs. Meanwhile, Rahul Tewatia stole all the thunder with his two sixes off the last two balls to win the match.

When will the IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match start?

The 21st match of IPL 2022 will be played on April 11, Monday.

Where will the IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match be played?

The match will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Gujarat Titans (GT) match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

SRH vs GT IPL 2022 Probable Teams

Suneisers Hyderabad probable playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh

Gujarat Titans probable playing XI: Mohammad Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia

