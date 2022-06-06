Live Streaming Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI When And Where to Watch ZIM vs AFG Dream11 Todays Match Live Coverage On Live Tv Online: Zimbabwe will be under pressure as they will take the field against Afghanistan in the second One Day International of the three-match series. Hashmatullah Shahidi & Men have gone one up in the series by winning the first ODI by a massive 60 runs.

The visitors looked in synch as all the players executed the plans and strategies well. It was an all-round effort from Afghanistan. Rahmat Shah and the skipper Shahidi flaunted their talent with the bat to take the team to a score of 276. Meanwhile, Mohammed Nabi caused the most damage with the ball by picking four wickets.

FULL COVERAGE: Zimbabwe vs Afganistan

Coming to Zimbabwe, a better batting performance was expected from the team as they are playing in the home conditions. Sikandar Raza was in fine touch as he scored 67 runs. However, a lack of support from other batters pushed the team to a low score of 216 runs.

The host now has the last chance to avoid a series loss in the 50-over format in their own backyard.

When will the 2nd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) start?

The second One Day International will be played at 12:45 pm IST on June 06, Monday.

Where will the 2nd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) be played?

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club.

What time will the 2nd ODI match Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) begin?

The match will begin at 12:45 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match will not be televised in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe (ZIM) vs Afghanistan (AFG) match?

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan match is available to be streamed live on the Fancode app and website.

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI, Zimbabwe probable playing XI against Afghanistan: Donald Tiripano, Regis Chakabva(wk), Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tanaka Chivanga, Blessing Muzarabani, Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba

ZIM vs AFG 2nd ODI, Afghanistan probable playing XI against Zimbabwe: Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran

