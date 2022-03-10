Live: West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 3 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua: Latest Updates, Commentary and Scorecard

West Indies vs England, 1st Test, Day 2 in Antigua Live Updates: After bowling out England for 311, Kraig Brathwaite-led West Indies showcased a controlled batting show as they posted 202 for 4 at stumps on second day. As the game progresses to the third day, the hosts would look to carry forward the momentum and finish the 109-run deficit as soon as possible.

Jason Holder and Nkrumah Bonner revived West Indies with a dogged unbeaten stand of 75 runs to early stumps after they were wobbling at 127-4.

The pair took no risks and offered no chances, and safely managed a largely toothless England attack. Holder, 43 not out, and Bonner, 34 not out, ground out 75 together at just over two runs an over until they were interrupted by a fourth shower and stumps were pulled.

Their stand was in contrast to the innings’ breezy start.

Brathwaite and Campbell cruised past lunch and hit 13 boundaries and a six until Campbell’s demise ended their stand on 83. Campbell was out down the leg side for 35. Brathwaite reached his fifty in only 62 balls but was prised out for 55 by fast bowler Mark Wood.

From 83 without loss, West Indies lost 44-4 in 16 overs and a great start was at risk of being wasted. But Holder and Bonner blocked superbly and punished anything loose.

They survived a period of reverse swing, and nine consecutive maidens by spinner Jack Leach, but the pressure wasn’t applied from both ends.

For England, Jonny Bairstow moved from 109 to 140 off 259 balls before he was last man out, slicing high to backward point.

