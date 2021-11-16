LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 Match 29 between Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Moufflons, November 16, 12:00 pm IST

>LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Moufflons: Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Cyprus Moufllons (CYM) in the 29th match of the ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Tuesday, November 16. The game will start at 12:00 PM IST.

Limassol Zalmi comfortably sailed through their last two games as they defeated Haidree Lions in back-to-back matches by eight wickets and 10 wickets respectively. The team moved up to the fourth place and have four wins and as many defeats from eight games so far.

Similarly, Cyprus Moufflons managed to secure two victories in their last two games. They defeated the Nicosia Tigers by six and five wickets respectively and are on a three-match winning streak. The team will look to extend their tremendous run in this match as well.

With both sides coming of emphatic win, the match will be a fascinating clash between two top sides of the tournament.

>Ahead of the match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Muofflons; here is everything you need to know:

>LIZ vs CYM Telecast

The Limassol Zalmi vs Cyprus Muofflons game will not be telecasted in India.

>LIZ vs CYM Live Streaming

The match between Limassol Zalmi and Cyprus Muofflons will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>LIZ vs CYM Match Details

Limassol Zalmi will face Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 12:00 pm IST on Tuesday, November 16.

>LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Team Prediction

>Captain: Jawad Shah

>Vice-Captain: Chamal Sadun

>Suggested Playing XI for LIZ vs CYM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

>Wicketkeeper: Umar Shah

>Batters: Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Roshan Siriwardana

>All-rounders: Arshad Khan, Chamal Sadun, Jawad Shah, Waqar Ali

>Bowlers: Lakhwinder Singh, Hasher Ullah, Gurdeep Sharma

>LIZ vs CYM Probable XIs:

>Limassol Zalmi: Jawad Shah, Umar Shah (WK), Murtaza Khan (C), Sohail Ahmed, Ahsan Ullah, Syed Zia, Muhammad Farooq, Hassan Shah, Muhammad Fazil, Arshad Khan, Hasher Ullah

>Cyprus Moufflons: Chamal Sadun, Zeeshan Sarwar, Muhammad Hussain (C), Mehtab Khan, Nalin Pathirana (WK), Roshan Siriwardana, Suresh Gedara, Minhas Khan, Waqar Ali, Lakhwinder Singh, Gurdeep Sharma

