>LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Cyprus 2021 match between Limassol Zalmi and Haidree Lions: Limassol Zalmi (LIZ) will take on Haidree Lions (HAL) in the 27th and 28th matches of the ECS Cyprus T10 at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Cyprus on Monday, November 15. The first game will start at 04:00 PM IST, whereas the reverse fixture will commence at the 06:00 PM IST at the same venue.

Both sides are placed in the bottom two of the ECS Cyprus T10 standings. Zalmi have been inconsistent this season as they have won just two of the six games and are placed in sixth in the points table. They head into this game after facing back-to-back defeats against Nicosia Tigers by seven wickets and four runs, respectively.

On the other hand, Haidree Lions have a win and loss each from the two games played thus far. They won their tournament opener against Nicosia Fighters by 29 runs but fell to the same opponents by nine wickets in the reverse fixture.

>Ahead of the match between Limassol Zalmi and Haidree Lions; here is everything you need to know:

>LIZ vs HAL Telecast

The Limassol Zalmi vs Haidree Lions game will not be telecasted in India.

>LIZ vs HAL Live Streaming

The match between Limassol Zalmi and Haidree Lions will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

>LIZ vs HAL Match Details

Nicosia Tigers will face Cyprus Moufflons at the Ypsonas Cricket Ground, in Limassol at 04:00 pm IST on Monday, November 15. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue at 06:00 PM IST.

>LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jawad Ali-Shah

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Farooq

>Suggested Playing XI for LIZ vs HAL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Umar Shah

Batters: Ahsan Ullah, Murtaza Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Ahsan Ullah

All-rounders: Jawad Ali-Shah, Jeevan Lasmal, Yasir Mehmood

Bowlers: Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Kham, Qasim Anwar

>LIZ vs HAL Probable XIs:

Limassol Zalmi: Umar Shah (WK), Jawad Ali-Shah, Ahsan Ullah, Muhammad Farooq, Murtaza Khan (C), Syed Zia, Arshad Khan, Muhammad Fazil, Hassan Shah, Kazim Abbas, Muhammad Kham

Haidree Lions: Shabbir Khan, Arnav Kishore, Jeevan Lasmal, Bipin Saurabh (WK), Prakash Babu, Kundan Sharma, Yasir Mehmood, Vipul Krishna, Qasim Anwar, Imtiaz Alam, Kumar Rajnish

