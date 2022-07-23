LKK VS NRK Dream11 Team Prediction: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Match 26, July 23, SCF Cricket Ground Salem, 7:15 pm IST

LKK VS NRK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s LKK VS NRK Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match 26 between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings: In the 20th match of the TNPL 2022, Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) will face Nellai Royal Kings at the SCF Cricket Ground Salem. The match will begin at 7:15 pm IST on Saturday, July 23.

Nellai Royal Kings have been excellent in the tournament and are currently at the top of the charts, having won all six games they have played till now. All-rounder NS Harish has been the standout player for NRK. He has played stunning cameos in the previous matches and has picked up nine wickets in six matches for NRK.

Meanwhile, Lyca Kovai Kings have had a pretty inconsistent season, winning three of their six matches. They are at the fourth position in the point standings and will be looking to climb up the table with a win on Saturday.

Skipper Shahrukh Khan and batter Sai Sudharashan have been the best players for LKK. Sai has scored 163 runs in 6 matches and have been instrumental in LKK’triumphs in this season’s matches.

Ahead of the match between Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings; here is everything you need to know:

LKK VS NRK Telecast

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

LKK VS NRK Live Streaming

The match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Nellai Royal Kings will be streamed live on Viacom18’s VOOT app and website.

LKK VS NRK Match Details

The LKK VS NRK match will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground in Salem, Tamil Nadu on Saturday, July 23, at 7:15 pm IST.

LKK VS NRK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: NS Harish

Vice-Captain: J Suresh Kumar

Suggested Playing XI for LKK VS NRK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: J Suresh Kumar, Baba Indrajith

Batsmen: Sai Sudharsan, Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Ashwin Venkataraman

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, NS Harish

Bowlers: V Athisayaraj Davidson, Ramesh Divakar, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings Possible Starting XI:

Lyca Kovai Kings predicted starting lineup: Shahrukh Khan(c), Ashwin Venkataraman, J Suresh Kumar(wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shijit Chandran, Abhishek Tanwar, U Mukilesh, S Ajith Ram, Surya B, Ramesh Divakar, Ganga Sridhar Raju

Nellai Royal Kings predicted starting line-up: Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Sri Neranjan, Baba Aparajith, Baba Indrajith (c & wk), G Ajitesh, Sanjay Yadav, NS Harish, Jitendra Kumar, M Shajahan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, K Easwaran

