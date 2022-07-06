LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction For TNPL 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 6, 3:15 PM IST

LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans: Lyca Kovai Kings will fight a battle with Salem Spartans on Wednesday as they will be aiming to record their first victory in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022.

Lyca Kovai Kings started the T20 league on a torrid note. They lost their first game to Dindigul Dragons by five wickets after failing to defend 188 runs in 20 overs. In their second game against Madurai Panthers, the team scored only 151 runs to lose the match by two wickets. With no points, Kings are reeling at the third-last place in the points table.

Salem Spartans are also struggling in the competition. They have taken the last place in the points table after losing their opening game to Nellai Royal Kings by five wickets. Spartans need to improve their batting performance to open their account in the T20 Championship.

Ahead of the match between the Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans, here is everything you need to know:

LKK vs SS Telecast

Lyca Kovai Kings vs Salem Spartans game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

LKK vs SS Live Streaming

The LKK vs SS fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

LKK vs SS Match Details

Lyca Kovai Kings and Salem Spartans will play against each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul at 3:15 PM IST on July 6, Wednesday.

LKK vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Shahrukh Khan

Vice-Captain: Ganga Sridhar Raju

Suggested Playing XI for LKK vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: J Suresh Kumar, R Kavin

Batters: Shijit Chandran, Sai Sudharsan, Ganga Sridhar Raju

All-rounders: Shahrukh Khan, Daryl Ferrario, U Mukilesh

Bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Kishoor, Praanesh

LKK vs SS2 Probable XIs

Lyca Kovai Kings: Valliappan Yudheeswaran, Ganga Sridhar Raju, J Suresh Kumar (wk), Sai Sudharsan, U Mukilesh, Abhishek Tanwar, S Ajith Ram, N Selva Kumaran, Shijit Chandran, Ashwin Venkataraman, Shahrukh Khan (c)

Salem Spartans: Gopinath, Jafar Jamal, S Abishiek, R Kavin (wk), Daryl Ferrario, Murugan Ashwin (c), G Periyaswamy, B Praanesh, Ravi Karthikeyan, G Kishoor, M Ganesh Moorthi

