LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds:

Leinster Lightning will face Munster Reds in their second match of the Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 at the Pembroke Cricket Club in Sandymount on May 10, Tuesday. Both Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds will have momentum on their side as they scored victories in their first match.

Leinster Lightning were up against North West Warriors in their opening match. They scored a victory by seven wickets as they comfortably chased 186 runs in 43.5 overs.Skipper George Dockrell led the attack with the ball as he picked up a five-wicket haul. The second innings saw a superlative 76-run knock by Harry Tector.

Coming to Munster Reds, they defeated Northern Knights by three wickets in an intense cricket battle. Knights delivered a good batting performance by posting 248 runs on the scoreboard in their 50 overs. They had almost won the match by picking early wickets in the second innings. However, Reds’ middle-order batter Matt Ford flaunted his class with the bat by smashing 71 runs.

Ahead of the match between Leinster Lightning and Munster Reds, here is everything you need to know:

LLG vs MUR Telecast

Leinster Lightning vs Munster Reds game will not be telecast in India.

LLG vs MUR Live Streaming

The Ireland Inter-Provincial ODD 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LLG vs MUR Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Pembroke Cricket Club, Sandymount, Dublin at 3:15 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

LLG vs MUR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Curtis Campher

Vice-Captain - Matt Ford

Suggested Playing XI for LLG vs MUR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Peter Moor

Batters: Andy Balbirnie, Matt Ford, Harry Tector

All-rounders: Fionn Hand, George Dockrell, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher

Bowlers: Tyrone Kane, Mike Frost, Josh Little

LLG vs MUR Probable XIs:

Leinster Lightning: Greg Ford, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Andy Balbirnie, George Dockrell, Peter Chase, Simi Singh, Tim Tector, David O’Halloran, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Munster Reds: Matt Ford, Mike Frost, Kevin O’Brien, Peter Moor, Tyrone Kane, Murray Commins, Gareth Delany, Mikey O’Reilly, Curtis Campher, David Delany, Fionn Hand

