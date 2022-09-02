LNS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Hundred 2022, LNS vs MNR match, September 2, Southampton

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s (September 2) Hundred 2022 match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals:

In the eliminator of the Hundred 2022, Eoin Morgan’s London Spirit will clash against Manchester Originals on Friday, September 2. The game will begin at 11:00 pm IST in Southampton. The team that emerges victorious will play Trent Rockets in the finals of the tournament on Saturday.

Manchester Originals finished second in the points table with 5 wins from 8 games. London Spirits also won the same number of games in the league stage but finished in the third position due to their inferior net run rate. According to The Hundred’s rules, the first-place team advances directly to the final, while the following two teams in the points table compete in the Eliminator.

Adam Rossington is the leading run-scorer for London with 164 runs. He is followed by the skipper Morgan who has smashed 130 runs in 8 innings. Pacer Jordan Thompson has been the pick amongst the bowlers with14 wickets to his credit.

For Manchester Originals, batter Philip Salt has been in excellent form, scoring 313 runs. He is followed by Jos Buttler, who has scored 203 runs in the tournament so far. Buttler, however, has now been ruled out of the tournament due to injury.

Joshua Little has dominated the batters with his pace, taking 9 wickets in only three outings.

Will the Manchester side dominate on the night, or will the London Spirits run riot in Southampton? Watch the enthralling action to know who joins the Trent Rockets in the all-important finals on Saturday.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals; here is everything you need to know:

LNS vs MNR Telecast

The Hundred 2022 match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals will not be telecast in India.

LNS vs MNR Live Streaming

The Hundred 2022 match between London Spirit and Manchester Originals will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LNS vs MNR Match Details

The LNS vs MNR match will be played at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton on Friday, September 2 at 11:00 pm IST.

LNS vs MNR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Philip Salt

Vice-Captain: Dan Lawrence

Suggested Playing XI for LNS vs MNR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Philip Salt, Adam Rossington

Batsmen: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Wayne Madsen

All-rounders: Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Jordan Thompson

Bowlers: Brad Wheal, Mason Crane, Josh Little

London Spirit vs Manchester Originals Possible Starting XI:

Manchester Originals Predicted Starting Line-up: Laurie Evans (c), Philip Salt(wk), Wayne Madsen, Tristan Stubbs, Paul Walter, Tom Lammonby, Ashton Turner, Tom Hartley, Richard Gleeson, Matt Parkinson, Josh Little

London Spirit Predicted Starting Line-up: Adam Rossington (wk), Zak Crawley, Ben McDermott, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c), Ravi Bopara, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Brad Wheal, Mason Crane

