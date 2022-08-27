London Spirit will be bidding to continue their brilliant run in The Hundred Men’s tournament 2022 as they will fight against Oval Invincibles at the Lord’s on August 27. This will be the second encounter between the two sides. The first match saw the Spirit defeating Oval by three runs as they defended the score of 171 runs.

London Spirit are currently at the top of the points tally with five wins and one loss. Spirit thrashed Welsh Fire in their last game by 17 runs. It was a top batting performance from the team as they scored 156 runs in 100 balls. Daniel Lawrence was the pick of the batter with a knock of 43 runs.

Coming to Oval Invincibles, they are fifth in the standings with three wins and as many losses. The team will hope to get back on track after losing its last two games against Trent Rockets and Birmingham Phoenix.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit and Oval Invincibles, here is everything you need to know:

LNS vs OVI Telecast

London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles game will not be telecast in India

LNS vs OVI Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LNS vs OVI Match Details

LNS vs OVI match will be played at the Lord’s in London at 11:30 PM IST on August 27, Saturday.

LNS vs OVI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Kieron Pollard

Vice-Captain - Ben McDermott

Suggested Playing XI for LNS vs OVI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott, Jordan Cox

Batters: Eoin Morgan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Daniel Lawrence

All-rounders: Tom Curran, Sam Curran, Kieron Pollard

Bowlers: Chris Wood, Mason Crane, Matt Milnes

LNS vs OVI Probable XIs:

London Spirit: Mason Crane, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Kieron Pollard, Jordan Thompson, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Chris Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c)

Oval Invincibles: Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Rilee Rossouw, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Peter Hatzoglou, Danny Briggs, Nathan Sowter, Matt Milnes

