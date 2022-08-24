LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s The Hundred Men’s 2022 match between London Spirit and Welsh Fire:

London Spirit will be aiming for a top place in The Hundred Men’s Competition 2022 points table when they will clash with Welsh Fire. London Spirit are second in the tally with four wins from five league games.

The team made a terrific start to the tournament by winning the first four games. However, their winning streak ended in their last match as they lost to Trent Rockets by six wickets. It was a poor batting performance by London Spirit as they scored just 127 runs in the first innings.

Welsh Fire, on the other hand, have experienced a contrasting ride in the league. They lost all their five matches to languish as the wooden spooners in the points table. Welsh Fire are coming into the Wednesday game on the back of a nine-wicket loss to Southern Brave.

Ahead of the match between London Spirit and Welsh Fire, here is everything you need to know:

LNS vs WEF Telecast

London Spirit vs Welsh Fire game will not be telecast in India.

LNS vs WEF Live Streaming

The Hundred Men’s 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LNS vs WEF Match Details

LNS vs WEF match will be played at the Lord’s in London at 11:00 PM IST on August 24, Wednesday.

LNS vs WEF Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Eoin Morgan

Vice-Captain - Nathan Ellis

Suggested Playing XI for LNS vs WEF Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ben McDermott

Batters: Leus du Plooy, Eoin Morgan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Duckett

All-rounders: Jordan Thompson, Matt Critchley, Dwaine Pretorius

Bowlers: Mason Crane, Jake Ball, Nathan Ellis

LNS vs WEF Probable XIs:

London Spirit: Jordan Thompson, Adam Rossington (wk), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben McDermott, Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Nathan Ellis, Mason Crane, Chris Wood, Daniel Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (c)

Welsh Fire: Dwaine Pretorius, Jacob Bethell, Joe Clarke (wk), Josh Cobb (c), Ben Duckett, Matt Critchley, David Payne, George Scrimshaw, Jake Ball, David Miller, Leus du Plooy

