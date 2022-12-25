Local Star Scott Boland Makes Place in Australia's Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

Australia will lock horns with South Africa for the iconic Boxing Day Test against South Africa from December 26. For the same, the hero of last year’s Ashes, Scott Boland has retained his place in the XI with the local star hoping to carry forward his good form against the Proteas as well.

On Sunday, the Australian team announced their Playing XI with Boland making his entry to the team while Josh Hazlewood set to miss another Test due to side strain. After the announcement, Australia captain Pat Cummins addressed the media and answered about the selection of Boland over the seasoned campaigner Hazlewood.

ALSO READ | IND vs BAN: ‘In First Test, Something Happened’-India Legend Links Virat Kohli Outburst With Mohammed Siraj-Liton Das Sledging Affair

Advertisement

“We gave Joshy (Hazlewood) every chance, (but) it just got to a stage where (he) more than anyone else felt like he was a little bit underdone.

“It’s a mark of the man really, he himself said ‘don’t feel quite right’ so he kind of pulled himself out of selection.

“We talk a lot about how (as) a team we need a squad mentality and I think it’s another great example," said Cummins.

Apart from Boland, there are no major changes for Australia. The batting lineup is same for the Aussies with David Warner geared up to play his 100th Test for Australia. Warner will be accompanied with left-hander Usman Khawaja, followed by Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and the Player of the Match from the first Test, Travis Head.

Advertisement

The Test at ‘G’ is an important one for both Australia and South Africa in terms of the race for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final. Australia are currently at number one in the WTC rankings but they will look to extend their lead. Meanwhile, Dean Elgar’s side will look to bounce back after the first Test match loss.

Also Read: ‘1-D Players Will Remain in Business Due to Impact Player Rule’-Former India Player

Advertisement

Australia XI for second Test: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

South Africa squad: Dean Elgar (c), Temba Bavuma, Gerald Coetzee, Theunis de Bruyn, Sarel Eree, Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here