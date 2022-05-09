LOM vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction: Lomma vs Ariana Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match, May 9, 12:30 pm IST

LOM vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Lomma vs Ariana:

Lomma are set to take on Ariana CC today in two matches in the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 tournament. The two matches are scheduled to be played at the Landskorna Cricket Club, in Sweden.

Both Lomma and Ariana CC are placed in the Group B. Till now, Ariana have played two matches in the tournament and have managed to win both the games. On the other hand, Lomma are going to kick off their journey in the ECS T10 Sweden tournament today.

Previously, in their first match of the event, Ariana had defeated Malmohus by 10 wickets. In the second match, the Group B leaders had secured another convincing victory by eight wickets against the same opposition team.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Lomma vs Ariana, here is everything you need to know:

LOM vs ARI Telecast

Lomma vs Ariana game will not be telecast in India.

LOM vs ARI Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LOM vs ARI Match Details

The LOM vs ARI match will be played at the Landskrona Cricket Club,

Landskrona, in Sweden on Monday, May 9, at 12:30 pm IST.

LOM vs ARI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nasratullah Sultan

Vice-Captain: Hamed Arabzai

Advertisement

Suggested Playing XI for LOM vs ARI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Qader Sadat

Batsmen: Raees Ahmed, Nusratullah Sultan, Sajid Ahmed

All-rounders: Hamed Arabzai, Najam Haque, Harion Sediai

Advertisement

Bowlers: Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Absar Khan, Zamin Zazai, Norullah Mohammad

Lomma vs Ariana Possible Starting XI:

Lomma Predicted Starting Line-up: Ibrahim Ahmad (wicketkeeper), Mohsin Ahmed, Raees Ahmad, Sajid Ahmed, Zulki Rashid, Ahmed Mehmood, Essam Shahzad, Najam Haque (captain), Adnan Khan, Mohsin Aziz, Harion Sediai

Ariana Predicted Starting Line-up: Qader Sadat (wicketkeeper), Nusratullah Sultan, Omar Zadran, Zamin Zazai, Adam Ahmadzay, Bashir Ahmed (captain), Baz Mohammad Ayubi, Hamed Arabzai, Norullah Mohammad, Absar Khan, Aryan Sarweri

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here