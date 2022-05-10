LOM vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Sweden 2022 match between Lomma and Hisingens:

Lomma and Hisingens will go up against each other in two back-to-back games on Tuesday at the Landskrona Cricket Club. Both the teams are doing well in the league and thus an interesting contest awaits fans on May 10.

Hisingens have made a good start to the ECS T10 Sweden 2022 competition. The team won its first three league matches to occupy the top place in the points table. Their first and only loss came in the last game against Malmohus by seven wickets.

Lomma have won both their league matches so far to sit in third place in the Group B standings. Lomma’s first two victories came against Ariana CC by nine and five wickets respectively.

Ahead of the match between Lomma and Hisingens, here is everything you need to know:

LOM vs HSG Telecast

Lomma vs Hisingens game will not be telecast in India.

LOM vs HSG Live Streaming

The ECS T10 Sweden 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LOM vs HSG Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Landskrona Cricket Club in Landskrona at 4:30 PM IST on May 10, Tuesday.

LOM vs HSG Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Zulkifl Rashid

Vice-Captain - Najam Haque

Suggested Playing XI for LOM vs HSG Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ibrahim Ahmad

Batters: Naresh Reddy, Zulkifl Rashid, Nithin Ramakrishna

All-rounders: Raees Ahmad, Chaitanya Kilari, Gokul Seenivasan, Najam Haque

Bowlers: Santosh Nalge, Vaibhav Joshi, Mohsin Aziz

LOM vs HSG Probable XIs:

Lomma: Ibrahim Ahmad, Irfan Mehmood, Najam Haque, Raees Ahmad, Rashid Khan, Rizwan Afzal, Sajid Ahmed, Mohsin Aziz, Talmeez Sheikh, Zain Malik, Zulkifl Rashid

Hisingens: Gokul Seenivasan, Nithin Ramakrishna, Nizam Shahul, Rakesh Srikanth, Ravikumar Nanjundaswamy, Santosh Nalge, Shankar Padmanabhan, Chaitanya Kilari, Sudheer Apparao, Naresh Reddy, Vaibhav Joshi

