'Looked as if the Ball was At Least an Inch Above the Stumps': Ravi Shastri Unconvinced by Hardik Pandya's Dismissal

Hardik Pandya’s dismissal was one bizarre scene that took aback everyone during India’s innings in the first ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. The incident occurred in the 40th over when Hardik tried to cut off a delivery from Daryl Mitchell through third man but saw his off-stump bail being dislodged as the ball passed extremely close to the stumps. Following an appeal from the visitor, the on-field umpires approached the TV umpire K Ananthapadmanabhan for a clearer picture.

TV replays that the ball didn’t make any contact with Pandya’s bat and went directly from over the stumps into Latham’s gloves. Once the New Zealand captain grabbed the ball, he disturbed the woodwork and the zing bails lit up. It was a clear indication that Pandya had survived but the TV umpire dashed the hopes of Indian fans by giving the all-rounder out.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who was commentating at the moment, seemed totally unconvinced by the decision.

“Oh, it’s been given out! Daryl Mitchell should be happy. Should really be happy, because that, if you take a look again as to where the keeper’s gloves are, where the ball is as it passes the stumps, it looked as if the ball was at least an inch, inch-and-a-half above the stumps," Shastri said on air.

“Ball clearly looks to be above the bail. You can see as it goes past into the gloves, there’s no red light, it’s only after that. There you go. From that angle, you can see that the gloves are closer to the bails than the ball," he added.

More drama followed in the next over, when Shubman Gill cut off Michael Bracewell for two runs and the bails fell on the ground. This time it was clearly evident that the bails had come off following a contact made by Latham’s gloves.

Hardik had to walk back to the pavilion after making 28 off 38 balls, ending a partnership of 74 for the fifth wicket with Shubman Gill, who went on to score his maiden double-century in ODIs through a 149-ball 208 and power India to a massive total of 349/8 in 50 overs.

