Looking at a Team Which Has Come Prepared': Mithali Raj on Facing Pakistan in ICC Women's World Cup 2022

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 has begun in New Zealand and the fans are excited for the much-awaited encounter which will be played on Sunday. Mithali Raj’s Team India will begin its campaign in the high-voltage face-off against Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan in Mount Maunganui. The game will mark the beginning of their respective campaigns in the tournament which kicked off on Friday.

Amid all the hype and excitement among the cricket fans, both India and Pakistan captains are treating their match-up as just another game. Mithali said it is a chance to build momentum as India eye their first Women’s World Cup title triumph.

“I think as a team we are excited to get into the World Cup and starting our campaign tomorrow. It’s the first game, we are not looking at it as it’s Pakistan we are playing against, we’re looking at a team which has come prepared and we are equally prepared to put our best foot forward and we want to set a momentum going into the tournament, so that’s how we look at our first game," the ICC quoted Mithali as saying.

“Every time we play a World Cup, every game is very different - different locations, different conditions, different opponent. We’ve tried to give everybody a go in the warm-up game, so that everybody gets into the rhythm, they form the core players - and for tomorrow’s game I think all of them have been watching the first opening game and everybody has their set plans," she added.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in a women’s ODI for the first time since the 2017 World Cup. However, Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof said it will be nothing out of the ordinary.

“We are well prepared and we had good practice sessions and good warm-up games and I think the things we haven’t done well in the last year, we have spoken about. Whoever takes the pressure well and plays to their strength - that team will win. We’re hoping for a good match tomorrow," said Maroof.

