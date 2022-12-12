Saurashtra pacer Jaydev Unadkat posted a heartfelt note on Twitter after receiving a call-up in the Indian Test side for the upcoming series against Bangladesh. Unadkat has been sensational with the ball in the past couple of years in domestic cricket and recently he led Saurashtra to Vijay Hazare Trophy this season.

The left-arm pacer made his Test debut as a teenager in 2010 against South Africa but it didn’t turn out as planned for him as he remained wicketless in India’s massive defeat by an innings and 25 runs.

Meanwhile, his recent record in domestic cricket has been sensational as he was a central figure in Saurashtra’s first Ranji Trophy title win in 2019/20, picking a record-breaking 67 wickets, the most by a bowler in that season. In the last three Ranji seasons, the 31-year-old has picked up 115 wickets in 21 matches.

He also claimed 19 wickets in the recently concluded Vijay Hazare Trophy title-winning campaign.

“Okay, looks like its real! This one’s for all those who have kept believing & supporting me.. I am grateful #267@BCCI," Unadkat tweeted.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has to make some big changes in the squad for Bangladesh Tests as opener KL Rahul named captain for the first of two Test matches in absence of Rohit Sharma, who has been ruled out of the opening match due to his left thumb injury.

Rohit suffered a thumb injury during the second ODI against Bangladesh on Wednesday. He missed the third ODI, flew to Mumbai to meet a specialist, and has been advised of appropriate management for this injury.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Abhimanyu Easwaran as Rohit’s replacement for the first Test while Cheteshwar Pujara has been named as the vice-captain.

While Navdeep Saini and Saurabh Kumar have been named replacements for Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja who are yet to recover from their injuries.

India’s updated squad: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara (VC), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), KS Bharat (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Navdeep Saini, Saurabh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat

