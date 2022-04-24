LOR vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier Division League between Legends of Rupganj and Abahani Limited: Legends of Rupganj will lock horns with Abahani Limited in the Super League stage match of the ongoing Dhaka Premier Division League. The game is scheduled to be played on April 24, Sunday at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Legends of Rupganj are second in the points table. They have featured in nine league games, winning nine and losing three matches. The team is on a two-match winning streak. LOR defeated Prime Bank Cricket Club in their last fixture by three wickets. The team chased the target of 153 runs with two balls remaining.

Abahani Limited, on the other hand, are occupying the fourth spot in the standings. They have seven wins to their name from 12 league matches. The team failed to make an impact in its last game against Gazi Group Cricketers. Abahani Limited endured a loss of 27 runs after failing to chase 277 runs.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Abahani Limited; here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs AL Telecast

The Legends of Rupganj vs Abahani Limited match will not be broadcasted in India.

LOR vs AL Live Streaming

The match between LOR and AL is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

LOR vs AL Match Details

The match will be played on Sunday, April 24 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

LOR vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Mohammad Naim-Sheikh

Vice-Captain- Raqibul Hasan

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs AL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jaker Ali, Liton Das

Batsmen: Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Afif Hossain, Raqibul Hasan

All-rounders: Chirag Jani, Mohammad Saifuddin, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Arafat Sunny, Ruyel Miah, Sanjit Saha

LOR vs AL Probable XIs:

Legends of Rupganj: Muktar Ali, Naeem Islam, Abbas Musa, Nabil Samad, Sunzamul Islam, Raqibul Hasan, Chirag Jani, Tanbir Hayder, Al-Amin Hossain, Ruyel Miah, Sanjit Saha

Abahani Limited: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehedi Hasan Joy, Arafat Sunny, Mohammad Naim-Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Shahorier Hossain, Jaker Ali

