'Lost a Magnificent Singer of Our Times': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj, Sehwag, Others Mourn Shocking Demise of Singer KK

The Indian cricket fraternity mourned the shocking demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, famously known as KK. He passed following a performance at a concert on Tuesday evening in Kolkata, where he sang for almost an hour. He was 53.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, people on social media condoled the death of KK. The likes of Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, and Anil Kumble took to Twitter and expressed grief.

“Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK," tweeted Virat Kohli.

“Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti," tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti."

Former India batter and NCA chief VVS Laxman wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti."

“Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends," tweeted former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble.

Here are some other reactions:

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

