'Lot of Pressure on Bowlers': Sachin Tendulkar on Why He's Against Using Two New Balls For an ODI Match

While batting legend Sachin Tendulkar said changes have helped in the evolution of ODI cricket, he still has some reservations against few rules namely the usage of two new balls for a contest and fielding restrictions. Tendulkar feels these two changes have particularly made life difficult for the bowlers.

“One hundred per cent. The rules and restrictions have dictated the way ODI cricket was played and is being played. Changes have happened all the time, and that’s how ODI cricket has evolved," Tendulkar told News18.com.

Several former cricketers have over the years have complained how cricket has become a batter’s game with flatter pitches, shorter boundaries, thicker bats and several rule changes.

Tendulkar, the most prolific run-getter in cricket history, argues that since a new ball from each end is used, it eliminates the possibility of reverse swing in a one-day international.

“Two new balls and field restrictions, I mean, it has put a lot of pressure on the bowlers," Tendulkar said. “I don’t see reverse swing happening in ODI cricket. When was the last time it happened? It could have happened in the 45th over or whatever."

“If an ODI is played with one ball, reverse swing would probably happen in the 23rd over. That’s where the balance (of the game) changes. Reverse swing with SG, without a doubt, is better than any other ball makes," he added.

India are set to play their 1000th ODI - the first team in history to do so - on Sunday when they host West Indies in Ahmedabad for the series opener. Tendulkar played a record 463 ODIs during his storied international career and scored 18,426 runs with 49 centuries and 96 half-centuries.

“It’s been 47 years — from 1974 when India played its first ODI to now — since India has been playing ODI cricket, and this would not have been possible without the past and present players, the past and present BCCI officials, and so many others who encouraged all of us and continue to do so," Tendulkar said.

