‘Love Doing Life With You’: Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Posts Pictures On First Monthiversary

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman last month. And on Tuesday, the couple celebrated their first monthiversary. Marking the day, Vini posted pictures of their dreamy Christian wedding where she and Maxwell can be seen acing the wedding look. The photos also show the couples posing with the bridesmaids & groomsmen. “1 month married. Love doing life with you," Vini wrote.

Vini is a Melbourne-based pharmacist and belongs to a Tamil family. The couple had announced their engagement in February 2020 but the wedding was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple also tied the knot as per the Tamil Hindu tradition.

Maxwell missed Australia’s Pakistan tour due to his wedding and was also unavailable for the first few matches in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. The all-rounder arrived in India on April 1 and completed his three-day quarantine before joining the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp on April 4. Maxwell played his first match of the season against Mumbai Indians on April 9.

Talking about joining the IPL soon after his wedding, Maxwell said that the wedding actually helped in preparing for the tournament. “Not really (on marriage affecting preparation). It’s actually helped me a little bit. Having a week or so to prepare before the start of the tournament. Otherwise, it would have been a little bit rushed had I come straight from the domestic summer. So, I haven’t played for a month but spent a bit of time in the nets, preparing with some drills to get started and had a nice bit of lead-in to the game as well," said Maxwell in a pre-match chat with broadcasters Star Sports.

In his four matches in IPL 2022 so far, Maxwell has scored 112 runs at an average of 37.33 and a strike rate of over 193. He also claimed a wicket while giving 54 runs in three matches where he bowled.

The Aussie star was among the three players retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore ahead of the mega auctions this year. The Bangalore team had also retained their former skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj.

