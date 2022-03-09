'Love Ya, Shaunie': Kevin Peterson Highlights Sportsmanship of Shane Warne in Touching Note

The passing away of legendary cricketer and former Australian spinner Shane Warne has shocked everyone. Cricketers and fans from around the world poured in heartfelt messages and prayers for him. Everybody including friends, family and rival cricketers are mourning his demise by paying tributes through various social media platforms.

Shane Warne had a rivalry with many opponents during his career. Kevin Peterson was one of them and it was always a delight to see the both go toe to toe during Australia-England matches. Kevin posted an appreciative message for Warne on social media as a tribute to the legend. A photo featuring both players shaking hands as Warne congratulates Peterson during an old test match is visible on the latter’s Instagram handle.

Peterson wrote that although Shane Warne played “very hard", he always congratulated a player if they achieved a milestone in a match. He added that Shane was a “special sportsman, competitor [and] person."

“He played hard and I mean VERY hard, but he always congratulated you if you did something pretty special! Just a special sportsman, competitor & person! Love ya, Shaunie!" Pietersen wrote.

Joe Root, Virat Kholi, Ravi Shastri, Shoaib Akhtar, Michael Holding and many more also paid their tribute to the king of spin. The cricket world was shaken due to the sudden demise of the player as he had posted on Instagram only a few hours before his death.

After Shane Warne’s demise last week in his hotel room in Thailand, the autopsy results suggested that the death was due to natural causes. Warne had suffered a heart attack.

Shane Warne played 145 test matches, and 194 ODIs during his 15-year-old career. He took 708 wickets in Tests and claimed 293 scalps in the shorter format.

