LPL 2022 Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on TV & Online

Jaffna Kings vs Galle Gladiators Live Streaming of Lankan Premier League 2022 Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Lankan Premier League 2022 Match between the Jaffna Kings and Galle Gladiators Live Streaming

The Jaffna Kings will take on the Galle Gladiators in the inaugural match of the Lankan Premier League 2022 edition. The Kings are the defending champions of this tournament so the predictions may naturally be tipped in their favour.

The Jaffna-based outfit will be captained by Thisara Perera. They would be hoping to start the season with a bang and continue their form on a quest to defend their title successfully. The likes of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Shoaib Malik can pack a punch with the bat whereas James Neesham has proven to be a very effective all-rounder.

The Galle Gladiators will have to put up an impressive performance should they want to steal a victory and start their campaign on the perfect note. Kusal Mendis will captain their side.

He possesses a more than formidable squad and this should be an interesting battle to see who can draw first blood.

When will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 06, Tuesday.

Where will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) be played?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) fixture will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) begin?

The match will begin at 3:00 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lankan Premier League match Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lankan Premier League Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match?

The Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

JAF vs GAL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: D de Silva

Vice-Captain: I Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for JAF vs GAL Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: R Gurbaz, K Mendis

Batsmen: T Perera, I Ahmed, T Kohler-Cadmore

All-rounders: D de Silva, I Wasim, J Neesham

Bowlers: M Theekshana, M Hasnain, N Pradeep

Jaffna Kings (JAF) vs Galle Gladiators (GAL) Possible Starting XI:

Jaffna Kings probable playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Avishka Fernando, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Dhananjaya de Silva, Shoaib Malik, Dunith Wellalage, Thisara Perera (C), James Neesham, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Binura Fernando

Galle Gladiators probable playing XI: Kusal Mendis (C), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Movin Subasingha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here