Home » Cricket Home » News » LSG Team Preview IPL 2022: With a Bag Full of All-rounders, Lucknow Set To Begin Their IPL Journey

LSG Team Preview IPL 2022: With a Bag Full of All-rounders, Lucknow Set To Begin Their IPL Journey

Lucknow Super Giants Team Preview (Twitter)
Lucknow Super Giants Team Preview (Twitter)

Before the 15th season of the tournament kicks off, let’s analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the team led by KL Rahul.

Advertisement
Aakash Biswas
Updated: March 19, 2022, 18:25 IST

Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been full of entertainment and whenever new teams are introduced; the excitement levels go up by several notches. The upcoming season is going to be bigger and more extravagant as the fans will witness 10 teams fighting for the title. Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two newly-introduced franchises. Before the 15th season of the tournament kicks off, let’s analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the team led by KL Rahul.

The owners of LSG – RPSG Group – aren’t new in the business of franchise cricket. Back in 2016, when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were slapped with a 2-year ban, they introduced the Rising Pune Supergiant which was led by MS Dhoni and then Steve Smith. Four years later, they came up with a new team representing Uttar Pradesh, a state that’s participating in the tournament for the first time.

Advertisement

Strength: Be it spin or pace, the bowling unit of Lucknow looks phenomenal. They roped in Ravi Bishnoi prior to the auction and then spent a huge amount of Rs 10 Crore to have Avesh Khan on board. Apart from them, the inclusion of Dushmanta Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Singh Rajpoot and Karan Sharma strengthen the attack of the team.

The highlight of this team is the bunch of all-rounders from different corners of the world. They picked Marcus Stoinis before roping in Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kyle Mayers. Each one of them has produced with the bat as well but their reputation is more of a bowler.

RELATED NEWS

Weaknesses: Too much of bowlers and bowling all-rounders means a lesser number of pure batters. The flag bearer of the batting unit is captain Rahul himself but the options thereafter are limited. Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey are the remaining capped batters with decent international experience. The likes of Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni are good players but lack exposure.

Advertisement

The situation will somehow make the team more dependent on the all-rounders at the time of scoring runs. That would be a good chance worth taking but positive results are minimally guaranteed.

Here’s the full fixture of Lucknow Super Giants:

Advertisement

MATCH DAYMATCH NO.DAYDATETIMEPM/AMHOME TEAMAWAY TEAMVENUE
34Mon28-03-202207:30PMGujarat TitansLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
67Thu31-03-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsChennai Super KingsBrabourne  - CCI
1012Mon04-04-202207:30PMSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium
1315Thu07-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsDelhi CapitalsDY Patil Stadium
1620Sun10-04-202207:30PMRajasthan RoyalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
2226Sat16-04-202203:30PMMumbai IndiansLucknow Super GiantsBrabourne  - CCI
2531Tue19-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsRoyal Challengers BangaloreDY Patil Stadium
3037Sun24-04-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsMumbai IndiansWankhede  Stadium
3542Fri29-04-202207:30PMPunjab  KingsLucknow Super GiantsMCA Stadium, Pune
3745Sun01-05-202203:30PMDelhi CapitalsLucknow Super GiantsWankhede  Stadium
4353Sat07-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsKolkata Knight RidersMCA Stadium, Pune
4657Tue10-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsGujarat TitansMCA Stadium, Pune
5163Sun15-05-202207:30PMLucknow Super GiantsRajasthan RoyalsBrabourne  - CCI
5466Wed18-05-202207:30PMKolkata Knight RidersLucknow Super GiantsDY Patil Stadium

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here

Follow us on
Aakash Biswas Aakash Biswas, Chief Sub-Editor, News18’s Cricketnext, is a cricket freak by heart, and has been covering sports for over five years. He is well versed with all aspects of modern day digital coverage of cricket. Follow him @aami_aakash

first published: March 19, 2022, 18:25 IST