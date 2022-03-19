LSG Team Preview IPL 2022: With a Bag Full of All-rounders, Lucknow Set To Begin Their IPL Journey

Indian Premier League (IPL) has always been full of entertainment and whenever new teams are introduced; the excitement levels go up by several notches. The upcoming season is going to be bigger and more extravagant as the fans will witness 10 teams fighting for the title. Lucknow Super Giants is one of the two newly-introduced franchises. Before the 15th season of the tournament kicks off, let’s analyse the strengths and weaknesses of the team led by KL Rahul.

The owners of LSG – RPSG Group – aren’t new in the business of franchise cricket. Back in 2016, when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals were slapped with a 2-year ban, they introduced the Rising Pune Supergiant which was led by MS Dhoni and then Steve Smith. Four years later, they came up with a new team representing Uttar Pradesh, a state that’s participating in the tournament for the first time.

Strength: Be it spin or pace, the bowling unit of Lucknow looks phenomenal. They roped in Ravi Bishnoi prior to the auction and then spent a huge amount of Rs 10 Crore to have Avesh Khan on board. Apart from them, the inclusion of Dushmanta Chameera, Deepak Hooda, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Singh Rajpoot and Karan Sharma strengthen the attack of the team.

The highlight of this team is the bunch of all-rounders from different corners of the world. They picked Marcus Stoinis before roping in Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem and Kyle Mayers. Each one of them has produced with the bat as well but their reputation is more of a bowler.

Weaknesses: Too much of bowlers and bowling all-rounders means a lesser number of pure batters. The flag bearer of the batting unit is captain Rahul himself but the options thereafter are limited. Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis and Manish Pandey are the remaining capped batters with decent international experience. The likes of Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan and Ayush Badoni are good players but lack exposure.

The situation will somehow make the team more dependent on the all-rounders at the time of scoring runs. That would be a good chance worth taking but positive results are minimally guaranteed.

Here’s the full fixture of Lucknow Super Giants:

MATCH DAY MATCH NO. DAY DATE TIME PM/AM HOME TEAM AWAY TEAM VENUE 3 4 Mon 28-03-2022 07:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 6 7 Thu 31-03-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Chennai Super Kings Brabourne - CCI 10 12 Mon 04-04-2022 07:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium 13 15 Thu 07-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals DY Patil Stadium 16 20 Sun 10-04-2022 07:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 22 26 Sat 16-04-2022 03:30 PM Mumbai Indians Lucknow Super Giants Brabourne - CCI 25 31 Tue 19-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium 30 37 Sun 24-04-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Wankhede Stadium 35 42 Fri 29-04-2022 07:30 PM Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants MCA Stadium, Pune 37 45 Sun 01-05-2022 03:30 PM Delhi Capitals Lucknow Super Giants Wankhede Stadium 43 53 Sat 07-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Kolkata Knight Riders MCA Stadium, Pune 46 57 Tue 10-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans MCA Stadium, Pune 51 63 Sun 15-05-2022 07:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI 54 66 Wed 18-05-2022 07:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium

Squad: KL Rahul (c), Ravi Bishnoi, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Jason Holder, Manish Pandey, Quinton de Kock (wk), Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav.

