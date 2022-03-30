LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 Match 7 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings: Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their next IPL match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 31.

Both the teams faced defeats in their opening matches and would be aiming to open the account with a winning effort. Notably, both sides were let down by their top order batters resulting in a low score which they couldn’t defend.

Ravindra Jadeja-led CSK went down against Kolkata Knight Riders by six wickets in their season opener. Meanwhile, in a clash of debutants, LSG, led by KL Rahul, were defeated by Hardik Pandya’s Gujarat Titans by five wickets the other night.

Both LSG and CSK would be hoping to return to winning ways in this fixture, paving the way for an entertaining game in Mumbai. And fans can check the LSG vs CSK Dream11 and Predicted XIs here:

LSG vs CSK Telecast

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD channels will broadcast the Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings encounter.

LSG vs CSK Live Streaming

The match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs CSK Match Details

The LSG vs CSK match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 31, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Dwayne Bravo

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs CSK Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: MS Dhoni, Quinton de Kock

Batters: Robin Uthappa, KL Rahul, Moeen Ali, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Dushmantha Chameera, Dwayne Bravo, Ravi Bishnoi

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings Possible XIs

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Line-up: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

