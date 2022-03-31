LSG vs CSK, Head to Head Record in IPL 2022: All You Need to Know

IPL debutant Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The KL Rahul-led Lucknow began life in IPL with a defeat, with fellow debutant Gujarat Titans emerging victorious.

Chennai Super Kings also had a disappointing start in their title defence. The reigning champions went down against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by five wicket.

Lucknow Super Giants could muster just 158/6 in 20 overs. Defending the total, LSG’s bowling was off colour with only Krunal Pandya and Dushmantha Chameera managing to keep things tight.

Meanwhile, CSK were restricted to 131/5 in 20 overs by KKR, who chased down the total in 18.3 overs. Dwayne Bravo picked three wickets but the meagre total was never going to be a challenge to the Kolkata outfit.

Ahead of today’s match between two formidable units; here we take a look at key numbers:

LSG vs CSK Head-to-Head

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings will be playing their maiden IPL game against each other.

LSG vs CSK last five results

Lucknow Super Giants Probable Line-up: KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings Probable Line-up: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Tushar Deshpande

