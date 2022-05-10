LSG vs GT Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, May 10, MCA, Pune, 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Tueday’s IPL 2022 match 57 between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants: Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - the two debut teams of IPL have had a dreamy run in the tournament, so far. Today, GT and LSG will fight for the qualifier’s berth spot. Though LSG are placed at the number one spot, and Gujarat are right behind them on number 2, both have equal number of wins in their kitty.

The KL Rahul-led squad has been quite consistent in the last few games and would want to continue their winning streak in today’s clash to cement their spot in the playoffs. On the other hand, the Titans - who were once unbeatable and had even captured the first spot for a long time - have faced two back-to-back defeats. Hardik Pandya and co need to bounce back before it gets too late.

The riveting contest between Gujarat and Lucknow is set to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune, on Tuesday.

Ahead of the match between Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants; here is the Dream11 of the match:

LSG vs GT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Quinton de Kock

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs GT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Quinton De Kock

Batters: Deepak Hooda, David Miller, KL Rahul

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Possible XIs

Gujarat Titans Predicted Line-up: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wk), Lokesh Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi.

