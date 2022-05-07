LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction For Today: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XI For IPL 2022 Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders, May 7, 7:30 PM IST

LSG vs KKR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 53 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders: In-form Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a mouthwatering clash as both teams will eye to keep their IPL 2022 playoffs hopes alive.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

While Lucknow, with 14 points in their kitty, is stationed at the number 2 spot in the IPL points tally, two-time champions Kolkata is languishing at the eight spot. The two skippers KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will have to lead from the front in order to get their teams across the line.

The riveting contest between the two teams is set to take place at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, we bring to Dream XI predictions

LSG vs KKR Dream11 team Prediction

Captain: Jason Holder

Vice-captain: Sunil Narine

LSG vs KKR Dream11 team

Wicket-keeper: Quinton de Kock

Batters: Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana,

All-rounders: Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Ayush Badoni

Bowler: Rinku Singh , Ravi Bishnoi, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Shivam Mavi

LSG vs KKR Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Aaron Finch/Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Anukul Roy, Umesh Yadav

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here