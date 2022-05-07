LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Match 53 Live score and updates: Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants at MCA Stadium in Pune. He confirmed that pacer Umesh Yadav missed due to an issue in his calf and is replaced by Harshit Rana. LSG, on the other hand, also made a change; Avesh Khan returned to the mix in place of Krishnappa Gowtham.Read More
KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are out to bat. Tim Southee opens KKR’s bowling attack.
“We haven’t played too many games here. From whatever we have seen on the TV, it has been sticky and hasn’t been a high scoring venue. But it gives us a good opportunity as a batting unit to come out and put up a competitive total on the board. We have to assess the conditions and put a challenging total on the board. We have one change - Avesh comes in for Gowtham," said Lucknow skipper Rahul.
“Considering the wicket which looks dry and dew is not going to play a massive role on this ground. We also chased pretty well in the last game. We have got one change, unfortunately Umesh pulled his calf muscle and Harshit Rana comes in. It has not been great start for us but we are coming on the back of a good win. Looking forward to have a great one here. I want to convert the starts I am getting and play to the situation rather than thinking about my form," said Shreyas Iyer after winning toss.
Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Harshit Rana
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants.
All-rounder Krunal Pandya is having a great season. He has pocketed nine wickets at an average of 20.7. His economy of 6.64 is the second-best this year after Sunil Narine (5.25).
“There has been more help when the spinners have bowled slower, less than 90kph. The grass has been shaved off, not much grass left and that has exposed the top soil. It is nice and hard but a bit abrasive. It is going to help the spinners a lot more especially with dew not being a factor," reckons Deep Dasgupta
Nitish Rana has been steering the KKR middle order pretty well. In five games, he has scored 179 runs at a strike rate of 143.2.
“KL is a street smart batsman. He is capable of batting at any position, he has done that in India colours and one can do that with such ease only if he’s talented. He is one of the most valuable Indian batters because he has the ability to play in different modes," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports.
Beat RR by 7 wickets
Lost to DC by 4 wickets
Lost to GT by 8 runs
Lost to RR by 7 runs
Lost to SRH by 7 wickets
Won by 6 runs against DC
Won by 20 runs against PBKS
Won by 36 runs against MI
Lost to RCB by 18 runs
Won by 18 runs against MI
Aaron Finch, Baba Indrajith(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Shivam Mavi, Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohammad Nabi, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana
Quinton de Kock(w), KL Rahul(c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Manish Pandey, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav
Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2022 match n0 23 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders at MCS Stadium in Pune. Shreyas Iyer & Co will look for resurgence against a confident Lucknow tonight in order to keep their playoff chances alive. Rahul’s Super Giants will also fight to consolidate their position in the top half of the table and inch closer to the knock outs.
Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let’s have a look at all the major details relate to the face-off.
What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?
The 53rd match IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 6, Saturday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.
