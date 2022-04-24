LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tomorrow’s IPL 2022 LSG vs MI match, April 24, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 37 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians: Lucknow Super Giants will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they will take on Mumbai Indians in IPL on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium. Lucknow had to face an 18-run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last match.

Bottom-placed Mumbai Indians will seek to claim their first victory of the IPL season. Mumbai were pretty close to a win in their last match against Chennai Super Kings but eventually, Rohit Sharma’s men had to suffer a three-wicket defeat in a thrilling affair.

Batting first, Mumbai had posted a total of 155 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs. Tilak Varma’s 51 (not out) helped Mumbai in reaching a respectable total.

In reply, Chennai started their run chase on a horrible note after they lost their opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad on the first ball of the innings. MS Dhoni’s cameo (28 not out off 13 balls) helped Chennai in earning their second victory of the IPL 2022.

A win against Lucknow might not change Mumbai’s position in the IPL standings but a victory can be a big boost for the five-time IPL champions.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs MI Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match.

LSG vs MI Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs MI Match Details

The LSG vs MI match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, April 24, at 7:30 PM IST.

LSG vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: KL Rahul

Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs MI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan

Batsmen: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ayush Badoni

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandey, Daniel Sams

Bowlers: Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Jasprit Bumrah

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) Possible Starting XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Starting Line-up: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

Mumbai Indians Predicted Starting Line-up: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hrithik Shokeen, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Jaydev Unadkat, Riley Meredith, Jasprit Bumrah

