LSG vs RCB Eliminator: Rajat Patidar First Uncapped Indian to Hit Century in IPL Playoffs

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s top-order batter Rajat Patidar became the first uncapped Indian to score a century in IPL playoffs on Wednesday night. Playing in the IPL 2022 Eliminator against Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens, Patidar was in red-hot form as he blazed away to a 49-ball century.

Overall, he’s the fourth uncapped Indian after Paul Valthaty, Manish Pandey, and Devdutt Padikkal to hit a hundred in IPL.

He reached his century in style with a six off Mohsin Khan in the 18th over. “I wasn’t looking forward to getting my century, but I was trying to get as many runs as possible," Patidar said during a chat with the broadcaster.

Patidar belted 12 fours and clubbed four sixes during his unbeaten 54-ball 112 which helped RCB to a massive 207/4 in 20 overs. He walked in to bat in the very first over when Mohsin Khan got rid of RCB skipper Faf du Plessis for a golden duck.

The 28-year-old first added 66 runs with Virat Kohli (25) for the second wicket to lead a solid recovery. Glenn Maxwell and Mahipal Lomror both got the starts but failed to covert them into big scores.

However Patidar completed his fifty and then made it count by converting it into three figures. With Dinesh Karthik (37*), he added 92 runs for the fifth wicket to inject some late runs.

Patidar benefited from some sloppy fielding from LSG as well. When on 72, he slammed a short delivery from spinner Ravi Bishnoi to deep midwicket where Deepak Hooda allowed the ball to go through his grasp for four.

The right-handed batter creamed 26 runs in that over of legspinner Bishnoi.

Earlier, the toss for the eliminator was delayed by 55 minutes due to rain with the ground being placed under covers. The contest finally got underway from 8:10 pm (IST).

The winner of tonight’s will enter the second qualifier where Rajasthan Royals await them.

RCB qualified for the playoffs by finishing fourth while LSG were third.

