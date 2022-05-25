LSG vs RCB Live Cricket Score IPL 2022 Eliminator Latest Updates: All Eyes on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore Clash With High-flying Lucknow Super Giants

LSG vs RCB Live Score IPL 2022 Eliminator Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2022 Eliminator match from Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Faf du Plessis and Co. will lock horns against newbies Lucknow in the high-octane eliminator where both teams will give their all to move forward in the tournament. Read More
“Do not worry. You just have to go and smash them and show the world who Virat Kohli is. I am with Virat Kohli. My heart wants Virat Kohli to score a hundred. I can’t see Virat falling further. I expect a match-winning hundred from him and want to see him take RCB home. I want to see Virat happy," Akhtar told Sportskeeda. (Read Full Story Here)
After a string of low scores, Kohli found his rhythm enroute to a scintillating 54-ball 73 in their last match against Gujarat Titans. This was his only second fifty this season, a visual treat for the eyes which encapsulated all the Kohli-esque shots as RCB kept their hopes alive with a fine win.
On matchday, Kolkata weather is expected to be clear in the evening. It is unlikely that rain will play spoilsport during the Lucknow vs Bangalore game as there is four per cent chance of precipitation. The wind speed is expected to be around 28 km/h on matchday while the temperature could hover around 27 degrees Celsius to 36egrees Celsius. The humidity is forecasted to be around 85 per cent.
The lone time the two teams came face to face, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs to get a 1-0 lead in the head-to-head contest.
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood
On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants impressed many in their first season of IPL as KL Rahul led his troops to the playoffs by winning 9 out of 14 matches in the league stage. The flamboyant opener led his team from the front by scoring 500-plus runs for his side. They have put collective efforts into the tournament but there are still some flaws in their bowling department which leaked too many runs in the slog overs.
What date IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played?
The IPL 2022 Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place on May 25, Wednesday.
Where will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) be played?
The Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
What time will the IPL 2022 Eliminator Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) begin?
The IPL Eliminator between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Eliminator?
Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Eliminator is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible XIs
Lucknow Super Giants Predicted Line-up: KL Rahul (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Manan Vohra, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, K Gowtham, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Royal Challengers Bangalore Predicted Line-up: Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood
