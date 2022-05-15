LSG vs RR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Neesham, McCoy in as Rajasthan Opt to Bat First, Lucknow Include Bishnoi

I wanted to bowl first. Looks like a nice wicket. You don’t want to run away from it, you want to learn from mistakes like that. We need to turn up every game, we had that chat and everyone agreed that a game like that can happen
LSG vs RR Live Score And Updates, IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson opted to bat first saying that’s been their strength – setting targets – and hence doesn’t see any reason to change it. They have made a couple of changes bringing in James Neesham and Obed McCoy for tonight’s crucial fixture. Read More
Yashasvi Jaiswal played four dot balls and then unleashed a flowing cover drive off Mohsin Khan to get off the mark with a four. And then whipped the next one over midwicket for a second successive boundary. 8 runs from the over. RR 8/0 in 1 over.
Yashavi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler will open the innings for Rajasthan Royals. Mohsin Khan has the new ball. Here we go.
Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (captain), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/captain), Devdutt Padikkal, James Neesham, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy
Rajasthan Royals have made two changes to their playing XI. They’ve have benched Rassie van der Dussen and Kuldeep Sen and in their stead have included James Neesham and Obed McCoy. Lucknow Super Giants have made one change as they bring back Ravi Bishnoi in place of Karan Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against Lucknow Super Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 has been pretty decent for RR. They have won seven of their 12 matches while losing five. However, their batting heavily depends on Jos Buttler and it’s an area they would want to address asap. A win tonight will further strengthen their playoffs hope.
The KL Rahul-led franchise has had an impressive debut season so far. They have won eight of their 12 matches while losing four. They’ve 16 points to their name and just a win tonight will ensure they qualify for the playoffs.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the IPL 2022 clash between Lucknow Super Giants and Rajasthan Royals to be played at the Brabourne Stadium tonight.
In the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League, Lucknow Super Giants will take the field against Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium tonight. LSG are just one win away from ensuring a playoffs berth – they could have done it in their previous contest but suffered a crushing defeat to Gujarat Titans who thus became the first team to ensure a top-two spot. On the other hand, RR will be hoping to strengthen their playoffs claim tonight as they sit on 14 points from 12 matches so far. This is the second time these two teams will be clashing this IPL 2022 with RR emerging victorious the first time.
What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played?
The 63rd IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take place on May 15, Sunday.
Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) be played?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) begin?
The match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match?
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) Possible Starting XI:
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (captain and wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen
